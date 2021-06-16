President Jair Bolsonaro said he would not read a letter from a supporter who claimed to pass through “many difficulties” and who went to the Alvorada Palace to “ask for help”. The episode took place this Tuesday (June 15, 2021) while Bolsonaro spoke with supporters.

“I’m from Recife, my name is Maria Clara, I came here to ask for help. My mother and I are going through a lot of difficulties and I brought a letter. I wanted to know if you could read it”, said the supporter.

The president said that he would receive, but that he would not read because, according to him, he receives more than “1,000 cards” every day. “Receive I will, but someone will read for me. It’s reality. If you want me to lie to you, I’ll lie”, said Bolsonaro.

The president then says that “difficulty everyone has” and again criticizes the restriction measures determined by the governors to prevent the advance of the coronavirus: “They closed businesses, forced them to stay at home, gave a curfew, destroyed jobs. I didn’t close any taverns, I didn’t take a job from anyone, quite the opposite. Now, I regret the situation, but there are millions of people in trouble”.

Then Bolsonaro said he would receive the letter from the supporter, who said she left the text “In the purse”.

“With all due respect, you can’t put the letter in your pocket to get in here, it’s difficult. A letter in your pocket you couldn’t put? Am sorry”, said the president.

After talking briefly to other people who were there, he went back to the woman and stated that he has “good will with everyone”.

Afterwards, Bolsonaro asked her to get the letter in her purse and still makes a joke: “PersonWho wants to send the letter to me has to… if you’re going to ask for permission. It’s like asking the father-in-law ‘can I give your daughter a kiss?’ It won’t let you give it, right”.

See the moment of the dialog (o:08 seconds)

