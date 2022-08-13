from Laura Cuppini

In Japan the phenomenon is widespread and consists in the poor tolerance for very hot drinks. Each person can have a different pain threshold

There are those who love hot coffee (even in summer) and those who wait for it to cool down a bit. In Japan this phenomenon seems widespread and has a name: nekojita (cat’s tongue). The reference to heat sensitive tongue and is used to describe people who cannot tolerate hot food and drink. The question exists, so much so that several studies have been conducted to determine at what temperature coffee and other beverages are tolerable. For example, some German researchers have offered 87 people some cups of coffee, as they get hotter. Participants had to stop when they felt their tongue burn: the threshold was not the same for all. The first cup had a temperature of 58: some immediately felt annoyed. But there was also one participant who only felt sting when the coffee hit 71. See also The role of rehabilitation is fundamental against sciatica pain

Pain receptors There is a huge difference in the amount of pain people feel and can take, ” explained Christopher Nielsen, a researcher at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, to

-. A normal thing for one can be excruciatingly painful for others. Generally, we hardly tolerate heat and much more cold. What is still unclear is whether people who are sensitive to heat in the mouth tolerate high temperatures poorly on the rest of the body as well. Certainly there are numerous in the mouth pain receptors and the oral mucosa does not protect from heat like the skin on the rest of the body.