The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh. There were reports that Actress had been given a clean chit. However, NCB on Wednesday denied these claims.

Reports of getting clean chit are wrong

The NCB officer says that the news articles saying that those who were questioned have been given a clean chit, they have nothing to do with the truth. NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Karisma on Saturday.

Sara gave information on relationship with Sushant

Sara Ali Khan, who has worked with Sushant in ‘Kedarnath’, was questioned for 5 hours. According to reports, Sara, meanwhile, also talked about Sushant and his relation. There are reports that Sara told that Sushant used to take drugs. At the same time, Sara also talked about not being loyal in Sushant’s relationship. They had told that she does not take drugs.

Deepika told the code words of cigarette

The same Deepika Padukone also denied taking drugs. When Deepika was asked about the chat, she told that among friends she had given code words to different types of cigarettes. At the same time, Deepika’s manager Karishma made the same statement. There are reports that everyone’s statements were so matched that NCB officials were also surprised.

Shraddha said Sushant used to take drugs

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor also talked about Sushant taking drugs. She told that she had joined the success party of ‘Chichhore’ but drinks and no drinks were served there. Shraddha told that she never took drugs. There were reports that Shraddha had told that Sushant used to take drugs in vanity van.