Plínio Valério defends that the project should go to a vote even if it is to be defeated

The rapporteur of the project to give financial autonomy to the BC (Central Bank), Pliny Valerius (PSDB-AM), says he believes it will be difficult to reach an agreement with the government on the stuck points in the text. He says, however, that he wants the proposal to be discussed even if it is defeated.

“It will be difficult to reach an agreement, but I want the vote to be held. I will demand compliance with the agreement to vote in the first week of September. Losing is winning, it is routine in Parliament. What is ugly is to avoid voting.”said on Thursday (29.Aug.2024) to Poder360.

The proposal has been subject to successive postponements in the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee). In the last attempt, the committee’s president, David Alcolumbre (União-AP), said that he would only discuss the project in a face-to-face session.

The main disagreement at the Planalto Palace is about changing the legal nature of the BC, from an autarchy to a public company.

The government wants to classify the Central Bank in a category that would be unprecedented in the Brazilian public service, similar to what already exists in the North American and European Central Banks. It would be a type of financial authority, different from autonomous agencies or any other public entity.

Currently, the Central Bank is a monetary authority with operational autonomy, but with a budget linked to the Union. Financial and budgetary autonomy would be the last step to consolidate the process of independence in relation to the government.

Last week, rgovernment representatives also asked for the inclusion of a section that would attribute to the CMN (National Monetary Council) the definition of the budget of BC. Plínio’s current text determines that the autarchy itself would prepare its budget.

During the meeting, the rapporteur stated that he would evaluate the suggestion. Poder360however, Plínio said he decided not to comply neither the legal nature that the government wants nor the definition of the budget by CMN.