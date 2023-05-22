President says that drilling point is 530 km away from the Amazon and signals that he will go against Marina Silva

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Monday (May 22, 2023) to find “difficult” that oil exploration near the mouth of the Amazon River causes environmental problems in the region. He stated that he will “to care” of the matter when I return to Brazil. He went to Japan to attend the G7 summit over the weekend.

“If exploring this oil poses problems for the Amazon, it will certainly not be explored. But I find it difficult, because it is 530 km away from the Amazon. But I can only know when I get there [no Brasil]“, declared Lula.

Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) on Wednesday (May 17) vetoed a request by Petrobras to carry out a test drilling on the coast of Amapá. Since then, he has been under pressure to reverse the decision.

According to the institute, Petrobras’ request presented “Worrying inconsistencies” for safe operation in “high socio-environmental vulnerability”. It also states that the basin region of the mouth of the Amazon River is “extreme socio-environmental sensitivity”.

