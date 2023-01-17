Monterrey, Nuevo León.- For the people of brown skin and poor originit’s more difficult to climb the social stratum in the state of Nuevo Leónas revealed by a State Social Mobility Report prepared by the Espinosa Yglesias Study Center (CEEY).

According to the study, despite the fact that Nuevo León is a state, on average, with greater social mobility in the national context, the problem of Social inequality it is not completely resolved, since the differences in economic mobility are notable.

The results of the ESRU Survey of Social Mobility in Nuevo León, carried out in 2021, demonstrated to have a darker skin tone increases the risk of losing a socioeconomic position highest: only 33% of people with darker skin tones remain in the highest stratum when they come from families with greater economic resources.

Likewise, 44% of the people who were born in the lowest economic stratum did not manage to get out of there during their adult lives. Only 4% of people managed to reach the highest economic stratum.

The study also reveals that the economic resources of the home where the people were born, the education of the parents, the migrant status and the skin color of the people are the factors that most influence the inequality of opportunities in Nuevo León.

On the other hand, 62% of women who have access to care services are more likely to change their origin in the lowest stratum, have educational achievements and generate income.

It is worth mentioning the Centro de Estudios Espinosa Yglesias designed and carried out this survey in 2021 at the initiative of the Nuevo León Council, which allows identifying the challenges of social mobility within the entity, as well as making comparisons between the metropolitan area of ​​the city of Montereyits peripheral area and the rest of the entity.