Teacher about…Nearly 186,000 students are currently taking the central written exams. In this section, each teacher assesses a final exam for vmbo, havo or vwo. This time, lecturer Ernst Jan Vegter (31) from the Visser ‘t Hooft Lyceum in Leiden discusses the havo exam in physics.

,,It was a great exam, with some nice questions”, says Vegter. “Some students indicated that it was long, others did not. So it changed. It’s nice if they have an affinity with the science subjects, but you can master this material. The final exam is also good practice, with exams from other years. We also actively do this exam training with students, so that they learn solution strategies.”

The exam opened with a question about a barbecue. One part was about sound waves and one part about propane gas and its use. Vegter: ,,The first question was not too difficult and that is a nice introduction. But it quickly became more difficult and the level then went up and down." There was also a statement about the harmfulness of radioactivity released when smoking cigarettes. "These atoms also end up in your lungs and the radiation is harmful to the tissues. How that came about was part of the question."

There was also a section about the emergency stop lanes for trucks, something you sometimes encounter on the road. Students had to determine what the minimum length of such a strip should be and what the consequences would be for a truck if the gravel in the container freezes. Definitely interesting,” he said.

According to Vegter, the level of the exam has not changed significantly in recent years. “In very old exams you see a more mathematical approach, without much context. They now have to be able to read a lot for comprehension, and with certain questions the difficult text sometimes got in the way. That is sometimes a pity. But on balance you can certainly say for the HAVO exam that the right thing is being tested.”

Professor Ernst Jan Vegter of the Visser ‘t Hooft Lyceum in Leiden © Own photo

