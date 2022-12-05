It is not just the National High School Examination (Enem) that has registered a significant drop in enrollments. Traditional university entrance exams in São Paulo – such as Fuvest, from USP, from Unicamp and from Unesp – have also lost candidates in recent years. One explanation for this fact is the federal test itself, which began to be used by these institutions when offering part of the vacancies. Other factors are the impacts of the pandemic, which brought learning deficits and discouragement for many young people, especially the poorest, who see the tests as an unattainable challenge, and decide not to try. The need to work also makes the dream of a diploma more distant.

At the state universities of Campinas (Unicamp) and Paulista (Unesp), the total number of applicants is the lowest since 2012: 61.6 thousand and 67.5 thousand, respectively. The total number of candidates at the University of São Paulo (USP) reached the lowest rate in 2021, with 110,700 applicants. This year, Fuvest, whose 1st phase will be held today, recorded a slight increase, of almost 4,000 candidates, but still far from the 172,000 registered in 2013.

“It’s a big puzzle, with several pieces”, evaluates the coordinator of the Anglo Course, Madson Molina. “It is difficult to talk about a pandemic and not also mention the economic scenario. There are many students who abandoned the higher education project because they had to work. A young person who would naturally go on to higher education, but had to go straight to the job market”, he assesses, who also sees the impact of the age transition in the State, with the decrease in the number of teenagers.

The scope of the Enem, another of the reasons highlighted by Molina, made life easier and cheaper for university entrance exam candidates. Before, it was necessary to take several exams, usually a few days apart, pay several registration fees and even travel to try your luck in more than one institution. Now, only with the grade of the federal exam it is possible to compete in the whole country.

“It ends up being a strategy of the candidates to dedicate themselves to a test of national scope and not waste time resources with regional tests, which do not know if they will perform well”, emphasizes Gustavo Monaco, executive director of Fuvest.

REQUIREMENT. In addition, the level of demand of the tests in São Paulo frightens Lívia Cabral, 17 years old, who is aiming for a vacancy in Medicine. She took Unicamp and found the test more difficult than in previous years – now she counts the hours for Fuvest. “The heightened difficulty does not keep up with our pandemic pace in distance learning (distance learning),” she says.

With internet access and her own computer, the young woman was still able to follow remote classes during the pandemic. But, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), 28.2 million Brazilians aged 10 or over did not use the internet in 2021, with 3.6 million of them students.

Rayssa Campos, the same age, Lívia’s colleague at the COC in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, dropped out of state universities and prefers to focus on Enem and private courses. “Medicine at these faculties (USP, Unicamp and Unesp) is inhumane, you have to practically ace the test”, opines the young woman, who says she cannot spend four or five years in a pre-university entrance exam.

“Fuvest is really difficult. It needs to be difficult, because the number of interested parties is quite large. If we do a very easy test, this has a complicated impact, which is a high number of ties, which makes everything even more complex”, justifies Monaco.

Director of Unicamp’s Permanent Commission for the Vestibular Entrance Examination (Comvest), José Alves attributes much of the reduction in enrollment to covid and the long period of closed schools. “This led students to become more discouraged, it is a demanding selection process. Many candidates may have felt unprepared to be able to face a marathon, like the one at Unicamp”, he points out.

According to Alves, it was precisely the Medicine career, one of the most disputed in most selection processes, which was mainly responsible for the drop in enrollments this year. For entry in 2023, the candidate/seat ratio for this course is 294.

Although high, this rate in the previous edition was 325 per vacancy, that is, there are 30 students less in the dispute for a chair. But even with the high demand for content and the possibility of taking the test close to home, Mariana Neri, 16, from Bahia, decided to travel to São Paulo, with a friend, with the aim of facing Fuvest. “The Enem offers few places to enter USP. I believe that by taking the entrance exam I have more chances, because there are more vacancies ”, she bets.

For 2023, USP will offer 11,147 vacancies. Of this total, 8,230 are destined for selection through Fuvest and 2,917 vacancies, through Enem. “Anyway, we also walk around and get to know the city”, jokes Mariana, who also intends to train as a doctor at the São Paulo university.

The slight increase in subscribers in this edition is the result of a series of new actions conducted by the foundation. Among them, we highlight the stronger presence on social networks and the visit of USP alumni from the public network to the schools they attended to encourage the enrollment of adolescents. “We started this movement and intensified it, especially in the 2nd half of September, because we noticed a very positive impact on the number of registrations that entered the following days at the schools visited”, says Monaco.

VACANCY ABROAD. If in most cases the low income of families is a determining obstacle in the path of poor young people to university, on the other hand, the prospect of going abroad attracts students from private schools in São Paulo.

Lucas Faro, 17, is one of them. A student at Colégio Pentagono, the young man even enrolled at Fuvest, but “just for the sake of it”, in his words. His goal is to get accepted to a university in the US or Canada, where he intends to specialize in Economics and Political Science. In order to dedicate himself to his plans abroad – the admission process also involves interviews and sending letters -, he gave up the Unicamp and Unesp exams.

Enem has also become a gateway to higher education institutions abroad. Through agreements with the Brazilian government, 51 Portuguese educational institutions accept the test in the admission process, including the universities of Coimbra, Porto and Lisbon.

Deputy director of Pedagogical Innovations at the Pentagon, Bruno Alvarez points out that there is still a movement to stay in São Paulo, but opt ​​for a top institution in the private network. Among the names most cited by specialists are Einstein, FGV, Insper and ESPM colleges. “I’ve heard a lot of people preferring a private university in the capital to Unicamp, Unesp, or even USP in Ribeirão Preto”, he says.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.