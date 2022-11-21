Was Louis van Gaal smart enough to declare a generation of internationals, most of whom have never played a World Cup, as contenders for the title? The Orange with the figureheads Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay did not make a great impression during the first group match against Senegal (2-0). Van Gaal spoke of “an efficient” victory at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha. The goals of Cody Gakpo and Davy Klassen mainly brought relief to the Dutch national team and the small legion present.

It was a lot like Van Gaal lately too consciously mentioned time and time again that this is “his best selection ever”. A very mature group that took responsibility for themselves. Designated his own captain and did not need much guidance. Moreover, they were hungry and all supported his vision. At least that was Van Gaal’s message.

Is it all really true? Was the wish the father of the thought of a national coach who wants to become world champion so badly? Or Van Gaal used it as one frames to create a positive atmosphere around Oranje? Need at the World Cup in Qatar, which is under fire in the Netherlands for human rights violations? Just as Van Gaal depicts the game system – deliberately referred to by him as 1-3-4-3 – as offensive in order to avoid criticism of an ‘un-Dutch style with five defenders’, such as at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

African champion

Orange as one of the favorites for the World Cup, with a team that plays attractive football. For example, the Orange started the World Cup with completely different expectations than eight years ago. To everyone’s surprise, the Dutch team rose above itself with Arjen Robben as a world star and took third place.

Van Gaal is now going for more. But how realistic is that at a World Cup with superpowers such as France, Brazil, Argentina and Germany? Countries with football players who won a World Cup, a European Championship or a Copa América. Senegal competed against the Netherlands as African champions. They were hardly inferior to the Orange and could use the excuse that their star Sadio Mané is missing with an injury. According to national coach Aliou Cissé, the score did not reflect the proportions well. “The game was balanced.”

At Orange, Virgil van Dijk is the born leader of Orange in everything. Although he played his fiftieth international match against Senegal, the 31-year-old defender of Liverpool FC made his debut in a final tournament. Van Dijk was missing last year at the disappointing European Championship due to a knee injury.

In the run-up to the match against Senegal, the Orange and Van Dijk had to swallow a painful defeat. The KNVB announced via a press release that the captain would not wear the OneLove band. This was announced in the weeks before the World Cup to show that the Orange is against all forms of discrimination. Van Dijk, like the captains of England, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark in Qatar, wanted to make a statement with this. When FIFA threatened with a yellow card on Monday, the action was called off. That was not worth the Orange, Van Gaal confirmed. “No, we will not start if the captain gets a yellow card. I think people should ask themselves whether this is a good move by FIFA,” said the national coach, who did not want to talk about political issues.

The withdrawal of the action raised questions at the Mijnals Committee, which is supposed to promote diversity in Dutch football. “We are disappointed,” said committee member Jeroen Visscher. “We understand that the focus is on football, but have called on the KNVB to come up with a strong joint statement together with the other countries.”

Outsider position

It would perhaps have been more sensible if the Orange had taken a slightly more wait-and-see attitude in this action. Just as Van Gaal would do better in the coming matches at the World Cup to maneuver this Orange into an outsider position. Then this group of internationals can present themselves to the world without sky-high expectations. Because besides Van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Depay, most Dutch players are unknown to the general public. Van Gaal even set up a debuting goalkeeper with Andries Noppert. The goalkeeper of SC Heerenveen could look back on an excellent debut. Just like the scoring Cody Gakpo, who plays his first World Cup.

It was in line with Van Gaal to surprise with his line-up. In addition to Noppert, he opted for Matthijs de Ligt in the back instead of Jurriën Timber (“because of Senegal’s physical strength”), he preferred Steven Berghuis to Teun Koopmeiners (“because of a lack of creativity due to the lack of Depay) and was Vincent Janssen as announced in rush hour. The Orange played for an hour without enforcing great opportunities in the front.

Van Gaal tried to force something by bringing in Depay and later Davy Klaassen. It worked. Thanks to Gakpo, who headed in the 84th minute after a wonderful assist from Frenkie de Jong. Klaassen ensured an efficient victory well into injury time.

