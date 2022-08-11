Questions have been raised about the intentions of the initial buyer in Lebanon who suddenly abandoned the ordered maize, which was allegedly used as chicken feed. The Razoni left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on 1 August with 26,000 tons of maize. After an inspection in Istanbul, the ship was on its way to Lebanon, but the buyer there refused the cargo at the last minute, saying it was delivered more than five months late. There may have been other complications and the real final destination of the Razoni’s maize was not Lebanon but Syria, Lebanon’s neighbor and great friend of Russia. Exporting food to Syria is legal but is hampered by Western financial sanctions against the Syrian government because of the war there.