(Second part of the interview)

After talking about his career, José Gomes (1970, Matosinhos, Portugal) reviews the current situation in Almeria, considering that it is the most important challenge of his long career. Recognize that there is another point such as eating and drops the option more than possible that another extreme arrives, while waiting for the average age of the Indian school to rise. The Almería coach, who believes that the red-and-white property is made up of successful people, highlights that the squad is stronger than last year despite the departure of Darwin Núñez. Aware of how long the silver category is, he asks for patience with the Mendes, Olivera, Ramazani and company.

Is Almería the most important challenge of your career?

Yes, right now yes. Definitely [lo dice sin vacilar]. Because it is working in another country, where I have spent very little time, as second with Jesualdo when we passed through Malaga [2010]. But yes, in my career now it is the most important and most difficult moment but exciting at the same time because being in Spanish football is difficult, but staying in it is even more complicated. It can only be achieved with a lot of work and winning matches. It is truly exciting. I’m looking forward to doing the best I can to take Almería where it wants.

Coaches always say they need time to adapt to the dressing room and it to you. Why did you leave such an important project in Portugal with a European view to get a team before a promotion?

I finished the last league game with Marítimo and we did very well. We ended the season quite positively. When we return to the league if we qualify for post-lockdown, we would be there to fight for Europe. It was a project with a squad to fight for places in European competitions and when they called me from here I spoke with the one who was my president. Because I know the people behind this. I know Turki and I knew about Mohamed [El Assy] of other projects he has had in Egypt, always successful. I knew that the people behind this are going to be successful. They will get where they want to go. I saw that it was an opportunity to enter Spanish football, one of the strongest in the world, with one of the most difficult leagues internationally at all levels. There are very good footballers, who put a lot of intensity into it. There is a higher unpredictability in every match, higher than in Germany and England. That difficulty is a permanent challenge for a coach. The problems that each coach creates in each game against the opposing coach are always many and variable. More than in other leagues. For example, there are teams in England that play 1-4-4-2. If a corridor were made between the sideline and the area line, the sidelines would act as lanes. Not in Spain. In Spain the right winger can finish almost all the plays in position ‘8’ or in position ’10’ or in another band. That creates defensive problems for the opposing team, something that doesn’t happen in England in most teams. The quality of the players here is higher. The characteristics of the players are because they have developed in high quality football, in very strong quarries. And when they become professionals, that football is there; Thanks to it, the problems that will create the opposing team arise. That is why First and Second have the level they have. There are fantastic footballers.

Before his arrival, Pedro Emanuel was fired as second; Guti, third; and Mário Silva, fourth. Does the Mediterranean bench give you respect? Should you score at your highest level?

Right now we are living near the beach, the sea. And we go a couple of kilometers in the direction of the sea and we are on the beach. If every time we leave the beach to walk along the Paseo Marítimo, we think that a tsunami could arrive and it could take us all, we are not going to enjoy the beauty of living near the sea. What I mean is that we cannot be living and thinking that the worst is going to happen to us. It is clear that today the project in football at the coach level is a very tenuous line, which is hardly seen. The club may have a project, but the coach project is more difficult. Not just here, but all over the world. So what I’m doing is living the Unión Deportiva Almería 24 hours a day. Well there’s a time when I sleep too, I have the right to sleep [sonríe], and when I go to eat obviously. But I live with great intensity and I’m giving everything I have to help my players to be stronger in each game. But I can’t be worried, I’m not like that. I am very calm, but really very calm, with a one hundred percent clear conscience that I am doing the best for Almería.

I had a young dressing room and now very young players have signed.

It is true that this youth brings a lot of energy and dynamics, but the maturity of a 30-year-old player cannot be demanded of them at the same time. There is an interesting mix in our squad, with the ability to perform. And that is the most important. There is a lot of youth, but we also have experienced footballers who can guarantee that these youth will do their best for our club. You have to be in life with all the peace of mind, giving your best, the best that we are. This season will go much better.

After being eliminated against Girona, he asked for more ‘old dogs’. Have enough arrived or will they arrive?

I’m sure that on October 5 we will all be happy. Little by little our squad is getting stronger. Now we have to see how we started. You have to be patient with the players because they have just arrived. Many have not been with us in Marbella. You have to give time. I really believe that we are making a squad to enter the fight, a fight that belongs to many. We cannot think that by signing players A, B and C, it is already done and we have already raised. It is a very demanding league, with very strong teams, very, very strong. You have to think and sweat in each game. We must leave the players focused on the tasks they have to do in each game. We must not put too much pressure on that youth of which we have spoken. One of the characteristics of the more mature players is the higher ability to deal with pressure. Younger players often feel very tight, they don’t have the capacity to deal with it and they are already conditioned and with a higher level of anxiety for the game. And they don’t teach the best they have. We are going to look at each day as an island and we are going to try to conquer island by island until the end.

One of the names on the market has been Darwin Núñez. Will he be one of the leading players in the world?

It is a profile that all the teams in the world look for: a striker with a goal, with arrival and speed. He is not a one hundred percent done player, he lacks that first touch at the moment of control. But after controlling the ball he can do everything a player can. Look, there are strikers who score after the team builds the whole situation and gives them the goal to do so. Darwin can control the ball from a situation that apparently has no danger because he himself is going to generate that goal due to his speed, his power … He sprints 40 meters, dribbles at one, two and three and then reaches the area and He still has power after all that effort to shoot hard on goal. That is a feature that is not easy to find. We are talking about an athlete of 1.92 meters and who is very powerful and very fast. That is not easy to find. It has all the potential to get there. Let’s see how it develops. I think it will go well.

What will the job of replacing it be like?

The player who arrives and puts on his shirt, the same number, is also putting on a responsibility [es Chumi]. That is unquestionable. But the life of football is like this: pressure. You have to know how to deal with pressure. If you don’t handle the pressure well, you will have a high anxiety level and it will reduce your performance level and it will kill you. Our managers are doing a good job, building this squad as they are. As I said, the most important thing is that coaches, managers and team supporters are happy on October 5 with the squad we have.

What role has it had in the creation of the squad?

There are permanent conversations with managers. To this day even in English football the ‘manager’ figure, with the way in which the clubs are organized, has changed. There is not a single coach who can say one hundred percent “this is my squad and I have chosen all the players”. There are many things around and we, as coaches, have to adapt, understand what is happening and live with that circumstance. The important thing is what I said: that on October 5 the person who likes Unión Deportiva Almería be happy with the squad. I hope to be happy with it.

What about Enzo and Vada?

Everything is being done, and I am not going to talk about names, so that our squad is stronger than last season. It’s clear to me: he’s getting stronger.

What’s missing apart from a striker?

Our managers are working on that, but it is unquestionable that we lack a striker. If a striker comes and no one else comes, we have enough. If he’s a good striker, of course. But I think there will be more than one player, probably a winger.