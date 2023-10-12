Former Health Secretary, who is Jewish, left the psolist’s pre-campaign for SP City Hall due to a pro-Palestine statement

Former São Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said he will not return to the federal deputy’s pre-campaign Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) to the City of São Paulo. The statement was made this Wednesday (October 11, 2023) in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

The infectious disease doctor, who is Jewish, announced his departure from the team last Sunday (October 8) after Boulos made a post on his official profile on X (former Twitter) equating the Hamas attack with Israel’s military reaction. The congressman did not mention the extremist group in his message.

Gorinchteyn stated that the decision to leave Boulos’ pre-campaign team was due to a “alignment difficulty” ideological relationship with the federal deputy.

“We were preparing a joint note, but we had difficulties in aligning, each one had their own ideological issue. We spoke on WhatsApp, the two of us. A text was sent, and it came back half-corrected. It was difficult to align”he stated.

The former secretary says he will remain with the decision even after Boulos made a new speech about the war in Israel in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies last Tuesday (10.Oct). In the statement, the deputy named Hamas by name when lamenting the deaths caused by the conflict, but said that the extremist group did not represent the people of Palestine.

In an interview published by the newspaper Economic value this Wednesday (Oct 11), Boulos regretted Gorinchteyn’s departure and the conflict generated with the former secretary.

“Far-right sectors posted a photo of when I visited the West Bank to learn about the situation in the Palestinian territories and said that I was associated with Hamas. This created ‘fake news’ and Jean received pressure from extremists to take this position. Am sorry. Now, I will not give in to any extremism and I will not modify my convictions for any kind of convenience.”he said.