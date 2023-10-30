Chiavari – November 1st anniversary, regular waste collection. “Aprica spa”, manager of the urban garbage service in the municipalities of Chiavari, Rapallo, Lavagna and Zoagli, does not interrupt the activity, but partially modifies it. On Wednesday, in Chiavari, the collection center, the reuse center and the distribution point for recycling kits will be closed; ecovan service suspended. The traveling collection center in Lavagna will remain inactive and the info point will be closed. In Rapallo, collection center open from 10am to 12.30pm and from 3pm to 7pm, info point open from 10am to 12.30pm. Info on www.apricaspa.it and on the Puliamo application.