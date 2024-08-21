The Tuscany Region also appeals to the Constitutional Court against the Government for the declaration of unconstitutionality of law no. 86 of 2024, concerning the provisions for the implementation of the differentiated autonomy of the Regions with ordinary statutes.

The appeal will be presented by President Eugenio Giani in a press conference that will be held tomorrow, Thursday 22 August, at the Sala Pegaso of the presidency, in Piazza Duomo 10 in Florence.