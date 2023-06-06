The deadline for submitting amendments is 22 June





“The cycle of more than 60 hearings on the bill implementing autonomy was officially concluded today, the reform takes a further step forward. We have listened to all sorts of positions and gathered more than enough elements”. This was stated by the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Robert Calderoliat the end of the last session of the Constitutional Affairs commission.

“The government bill has been chosen as the basic text for Parliament’s examination, who continues to be fully involved in this journey. The deadline for tabling amendments is 22 June, with the general debate starting on next Wednesday. In short, everything is proceeding as planned. Autonomy is a challenge of responsibility and transparency in the interest of citizens, to guarantee an efficient Italy without more inequalities. This is my goal and that of the Government, which we plan to bring home as soon as possible”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

