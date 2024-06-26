Differentiated autonomy, Mattarella promulgates the law

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has promulgated the law on Autonomy, or the law containing “provisions for the implementation of the differentiated autonomy of the regions with ordinary statute pursuant to article 116, third paragraph, of the Constitution”.

Zaia: “Mattarella’s signature is a historic date for Autonomy”

“If June 19th went down in history as the date of the approval of the Autonomy, June 26th is certainly a historic date in which President Mattarella promulgated the Autonomy law”. Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto Region, says so on Autonomy. “Now – he concludes – aWe will await publication in the official gazette and then ask to restart negotiations with respect to the matters envisaged by the constitution”.