Differentiated autonomy, inflames the protest: the reform is a mess, and risks splitting the country. Analyses

The protest by mayors and local administrators took place in recent days in Romeheaded by the President of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca, opens up to a political reflection that cannot fail to take into account the constitutional aspects and the institutional climate we are experiencing. On the first floor, differentiated autonomy as such is nothing new: for twenty years, based on the division of competences between the State and the Regions, carried out with the modification of the famous Title V of the Constitution, it is up to the central power to “determination of the essential levels of services concerning civil and social rights that must be guaranteed throughout the national territory” (art. 117).

So the point is not the constitutionality or otherwise of the political initiative of the Calderoli bill (except for the substantial one of the ordinary law which could bring with it illegitimacy); rather it is about the credibility of the fact that to implement the above constitutional provision is a Government in which the force born from secessionist sentiment (who then intended to marry federalism and hyper-autonomy) the authorship of the work is registered, thus pocketing Giorgia Meloni's political check in advance who, for her part, expects in exchange the trust and support, without conditions, for the reform on the Premiership. But what's the bottom line? That the League has had a well-thought-out strategy since its birth and adapts to political cycles as well as exploitable windows: one of these is the political initiative on differentiated autonomy, constitutionally admitted, to send a clear message to the country (but especially in the South) or that with the LEP a minimum common denominator is established, but for everything else everyone does it themselves if they have the ability to do so.

There is an argumentative flaw here though. Because this plan betrays the first part of the Constitution; and it's the main reason why that Title V was amended so badly. Creating competition between Regions with respect to what is not LEP leads to a change in paradigm and republican structure: from cooperative regionalism we move towards competitive regionalism. Don't get us wrong: if the thing has a democratically accepted basis, that's one thing; otherwise the country will split. And splitting the country on this level means leading it to wear out spiritually in terms of maintaining unity.

The reason for this is that to establish a system with competitive regionalism it is necessary that all Regions have the same starting point (for example human, local economic, infrastructural resources, etc. in proportion to density, traditions, peculiarities, etc.); only at the end of the competition period do we create, in doing so, material compensation for expenses or other types agreed upon by the State – Regions Conference (again by way of example). However, to affirm this type of system there is another reasoning to be done: to generate a federal Republic that expresses the ruling class of the central power with the form of a chancellorship (German type) or a pure presidentialism that reflects the federated areas (all essentially American). Which means radically changing the Constitution also because the premiership would not respond to these needs (as the prime minister would have a mandate separated from the territories); Furthermore, the distribution of seats in the Chamber of Deputies, to date, taking place on a national and not regional basis (in case anyone thought that changing the electoral law had solved the root problem) would contrast with the whole idea of ​​competition and “inverted representation ”.

This is where the “institutional climate” factor comes in because if the constitutional framework is the one outlined, then differentiated autonomy (as created by the Calderoli bill) becomes a palliative and at the same time a Trojan horse.

It is a palliative because it does not resolve anything compared to what is already done today and continues to be done on a regional level given that the LEPs are, in any case, implicitly ensured as there is the first part of the Constitution which obliges the State and the bodies dependent on it or collaborating with it to ensure the essential levels of performance pursuant to the art. 3 of the Constitution: parity and equality. Indeed, providing for LEP with ordinary law would mean marking the distances between those who explicitly cannot make it and those who can spend without thinking about tomorrow thanks to territorial economic virtuosity. From here also claiming tax withholding. Therefore, the protest led by De Luca gains momentum (it is not known to what extent consciously). Precisely from this last piece of evidence. And this is what, secretly, the League hoped to achieve and had wanted for years: a South in political turmoil and unseated.

Who pays the political consequences today? Definitely Giorgia Meloni first of all: risking a hypothetical cul de sacc by Salvini on the autonomy-premier agreement. While De Luca tries to gain credibility as an anti-League activist, Salvini touches every raw nerve in the country. But with hyper autonomy it will not be possible to heal the wounds that are opening. Yet the Constituents thought of the much bigger ones after dark years. Uniting the country. Who knows, maybe we need to recover some minutes of the Constituent Assembly. A suggestion? Session of 24 July 1946.

* Apulian lawyer, former vice president coordinator. of the Justice Commission of the Ministry of Economic Development. Director of the Department of Political, Constitutional and Tax Studies of the Federiciana University for which he is also a professor in the Department of Financial Criminology, Victimology and Security Studies.