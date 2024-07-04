Differentiated autonomy, today the opposition’s text will be presented in the Supreme Court. The announcement was made by Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni, of Avs. “We will submit the referendum question together with the trade unions, the opposition parties and many associations” they say. “Differentiated autonomy it is a terrible reform that will penalize the quality of life of citizens of the regions that are most behind and will create greater inequalities and budget problems” also underlines the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi. For this reason Più Europa will be on the field to support the abrogative referendum. In the meantime, Meloni allows people to sign referendums with a digital signature for free, unlocking the platform that the government has had to create for two and a half years. Don’t be afraid of the people”.

The Regions on a war footing

Yes, it starts on July 8th, next Monday, with the regional council of Campania. Then the next day, July 9th, it will continue in Emilia Romagna and then pass the ‘ball’ to Tuscany, Puglia and Sardinia, the region led by the 5 Star Alessandra Todde, leader of the initiative. The technical meeting of the 5 progressive regions ready to give battle to the Calderoli reform on differentiated autonomyas Adnkronos has learned, has defined a roadmap aimed at putting a stop to what the opposition calls the ‘Spacca Italia’ reform.

The coordination is considering two texts: one completely abrogating the law, the other for a partial whiteout, which would however in fact stop the reform. The votes in the regional councils are aimed at preventing the collection of signatures for the referendum, with a deadline looming: the referendum texts must be deposited no later than September 30. As for the hypothesis of challenging the reform, appealing to the Constitutional Court, from what emerged from the meeting it would seem that Sardinia is the only region destined to take a step of this type, being the only one with a special statute among the 5.