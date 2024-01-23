Green light from the Senate to the differentiated autonomy of the Regions with ordinary statute. The Calderoli bill was approved today, January 23, at first reading with 110 yes votes, 64 no votes and 3 abstentions.

The leader of the League is satisfied Matteo Salvini: “It is an important step towards a more modern and efficient country, respecting the popular will expressed with the vote for the centre-right which – recalls the deputy prime minister – had promised it in the electoral programme, from the referendums of Lombardy and Veneto and from the requests of Emilia-Romagna. Romagna and other Italian regions. At this moment I feel like addressing a special thought to Bobo Maroni”.

“With the approval of autonomy today in the Senate – underlines the Minister for Regional Affairs, Roberto Calderoli – a further step forward has been taken towards a historic, very important and long-awaited result. I predicted that today would be a beautiful day, and it was. This is an answer that I owed to those 14 out of 15 regions with ordinary statute that had asked us”, he underlines “with great satisfaction”.

The Undersecretary of State to the Prime Minister speaks of a “historic day for the country”. Alessandro Morelli. “After years and years of battles within the League, we have finally reached the first approval of a fundamental reform for the whole of Italy, from South to North, in full compliance with the constitutional provisions”, states the Northern League member underlining how “within the scope of of the Department of Economic Planning, coordinated by me, we will analyze all the benefits of this important Reform, in the attribution to the ordinary statute regions of further forms and conditions of autonomy by following all the evaluation benchmarks step by step. Autonomy – concludes Morelli – will bring equal dignity throughout Italy and will be an incentive for the Regions to do more and better because merit and good administration will be decisive”.

The governor of Veneto speaks of a “milestone that marks the final acceleration towards a goal of rebirth for the country” Luca Zaia. “Veneto, our Region, was the forerunner of a path which, once completed, will be an opportunity for progress and benefit for all territorial entities, even those towards which solidarity attention remains indispensable. Autonomy – underlines Zaia – it will be the driving force, also in terms of enthusiasm and participation in public life, which we share with the new generations, with the young people who see the change in the country as the basis for building their future with pride and passion. I thank the Senators which made it possible to crown this first positive vote by Parliament. Even in the face of many statements heard in recent days – the Northern League governor then adds – I feel I must repeat and confirm that autonomy does not want to leave anyone behind, it is not the escape of the rich from the ship in difficulty. It is a new way of uniting and progressing together, overcoming with a modern regionalism the ruins of a statism which, yes, in past decades has produced territories at different speeds”.

The leader of Forza Italia speaks of “a necessary step in the life of the Republic”. Maurizio Gasparri. “The Regions, established in 1970 – he underlines – have been part of our Constitution since 1948 and some with special status, such as Sardinia or Sicily, in geographical and cultural terms are part of the South. We must not be afraid of this challenge and the Lep, the essential levels of performance and services, must be guaranteed uniformly across the entire national territory, so that every Italian citizen has the same rights. The text approved today in the Senate – remarks Gasparri – guarantees these similar opportunities in the different territories “.

“The discussion that took place, also on the initiative of Forza Italia with Senator Occhiuto and other colleagues, introduced these fundamental guarantees into the legislation. We are certain – he states – that it will be a demanding reform and an important test bed which, with the definitive passage to the Chamber will be able to enhance the territories in a framework of national unity. A historical transition that we are experiencing with a positive, attentive, vigilant but also constructive spirit to ensure – he concludes – that greater autonomy coincides with the protection of everyone's rights The rest is propaganda from the left, which, as always, sows lies.”

Satisfied too Fabio Rampelli of Fratelli d'Italia for whom a “first step towards autonomy crowns, after decades, the desire for a State closer to citizens through the devolution of powers. Indispensable in this sense – underlines the vice-president of the Chamber – the uniformity of the levels essential performance in all Italian territories to prevent the distance between rich and poor regions from increasing. It is obvious that it will be necessary to have the economic resources necessary to achieve equality. Within this path – says Rampelli -, which the Meloni government has managed to open after decades of quicksand, the special status for Rome Capital must take on a decisive turning point”.

Oppositions in revolt: “Mobilization”

The reaction of the opposition with the secretary of the Democratic Party was of the opposite sign Elly Schlein who attacks the Prime Minister and announces mobilization. “The nationalist Giorgia Meloni wants to go down in history for being the Prime Minister who split Italy. It's a very heavy day. Meloni makes the secessionist dream of the League come true. She gave in to this horrendous exchange for political ends, for the reform of the premiership that cancels the parliamentary Republic, jeopardizing national unity”.

“We will now continue the parliamentary battle in the Chamber but – he announces – we need a mobilization with all the other political and social forces first and foremost to explain the devastating effects of the approval of this reform”. And to those who ask her if she is thinking about collecting signatures for a repeal referendum, she replies: “In the meantime we will fight in the parliamentary passage but we are not excluding any tool to block this reform which is splitting Italy”.

The same tones come from the leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte: “The battle continues in Parliament and we will continue to fight it in all fora: in the institutions and in the country”, he states, attacking Meloni who “with the vote in the Senate on a wicked Autonomy project, splits the country and sells off the South to Salvini: they leave the most disadvantaged territories of the country in a dead end, instead of relaunching them for the good of all. The mask falls – Conte says -: there will not be even a cent to finance essential services in the most fragile territories, given that the project is linked to budget austerity. We risk having 20 regional systems in no particular order that will also damage the North, with companies that will have to face administrative chaos. Many citizens are condemned to feel like second-class Italians, abandoned to themselves, with healthcare and essential services collapsing. We are not giving up.”

The vice-president of the M5S also speaks of a “secession of the rich”. Mario Turco according to which “with the bill on differentiated autonomy the premises are laid for an even more marked division between North and South and for the consequent fragmentation of the country. A bill which – he states – after the first parliamentary passage in the Senate, certifies that there it will not be even one euro to finance essential services in the South. All of this has the incredible signature of the party of the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, who, to try to save face, corrected the Calderoli law by providing that in the face of greater functions and resources attributed to the Regions who ask for autonomy, there will have to be resources to guarantee essential services even in the Regions not involved in the process, precisely so as not to deepen the gaps. But – underlines Turco – with a reformulation of the correction, imposed by the Mef, in the end it was foreseen that this can only happen in compliance with the balance of public finances”.

“And so the mask falls because – insists the five-star senator – the reference to the balance of public finances, for a Government that has only practiced blind austerity, has cut pensions, healthcare and investments, has had a Stability Pact imposed by Germany which will lead to further cuts, only means that not even a cent will be paid for the essential levels of services in the most fragile territories, especially in the South”.

Also the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini fears inequalities with a provision “which will not bring anything good to the workers and pensioners we represent, starting from the questioning of the national employment contract and the defunding of the welfare state. But the damage – continues the CGIL leader – will be caused to all entire country: the gaps between North and South will increase; territorial competition will be added to social competition; inequalities will grow further, the very possibility of an industrial policy and national cohesion will disappear. This – he adds – is the natural consequence, from a part of the so-called fiscal residue that the richer Regions will be able to keep for themselves, on the other of the fragmentation of public policies on matters of extraordinary strategic importance such as the environment, energy, infrastructure, research and many others”.

“To think that crucial challenges such as the ecological conversion of our production system and the digital transition can be addressed with different choices for each Region means not being aware of the historical phase we are going through. Not to mention the regionalization of the School, which of all the defects of this bill represents, in our opinion, the most dangerous for the unity and cultural identity of Italy”, adds Landini who announces, “not alone, but together with all those who have fought since from the beginning against this wrong and counterproductive choice”, an opposition that will deploy “all the tools that democracy makes available, to prevent the Government from splitting the country and compromising its future”.