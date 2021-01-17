Forgetting the capital of one or more countries can be quickly remedied by searching the Internet for the answer. Not remembering how it was the technique to divide by two figures (or worse, divide numbers with decimals) can be solved with a calculator.

But not remember how the words are accentuated or what sharp words or serious go with tilde, it can make formal writing quite complicated and even change the meaning of a sentence. Therefore, differentiate high, low and esdrújulas words It is important, both to send a simple message by cell phone and to write a text.

Luckily, the technique to solve it is very easy.

The tonic syllable

The Spanish stress rules They are based on a criterion that first classifies words into three groups and then assigns rules to those belonging to each one of them.

Therefore, to know which ones have an accent -and not an accent, because in reality accent has all the words-, you need to learn to differentiate serious words from acute and esdrújulas. To differentiate them, it is convenient, first, to explain the concept of stressed syllable.

The stressed syllable is the intensity accent, which is the syllable of a word that has greater phonetic prominence because it coincides with the position of the accent. That is, it is the syllable that is pronounced with the greatest voice force.

Knowing the rules of stress avoids changing the meaning of some words when sending messages.

What are sharp words

They are also known as oxytone words. The sharp words are those that carry the accent of intensity (or stressed syllable) in the last syllable. This is the case of drawer, dad, Paris, coffee, sleep, love, menu, baby and better, among many others.

They carry accent mark when they end in vocal (as a menu), in “n“(as song) or in”s“(as in stress). They do not have an accent when they end in the rest of the consonants, for example: doubt, real, truth, drum, natural, dining room or actor.

What are the grave words

The serious words are those that are stressed or have as a stressed syllable, at the penultimate. It is the case of agile, album, tree, and also of margin, hunger, true, port and narrow.

They carry an accent when they end in any consonant except “n” or “s”. For example: pencil, easy, skillful, or jail. And, in exceptional cases, when the diphthong is broken, as in aphonia and biology. They do not have an accent when they end in “n“,”s” and “vocal“, as is the case of singing, young, tomorrow and several.

What are the words esdrújulas

The esdrújulas words have as a stressed syllable, at penultimate syllable. It is the case of corbel, turmeric, tempera, Saturday, Wednesday, comfortable and shy. These are much easier, because they always have an accent.

The same happens with sobreesdrújulas, that are those that have the accent of intensity in a syllable before the antepenultimate one. Examples of these words are adverbs ending in mind, such as intimately or quickly, and other verb forms such as remind me or correct me.