“…the people who value their privileges above their principles soon lose both”

einsenhower

Freedom, neither before nor now, is free for those who choose it, courage is needed to be free, to think and defend ideas, to not be accountable to anyone but to one’s own condition of being. In a group, ideas, purposes, causes are shared. Sharing is not giving in, it is agreeing. In a democratic society we should take debate as a form of relationship and exchange of opinions for granted. In a family -for example- agreements must be built and the perspectives are different between the members, imagine what a political party, in terms of debate and opinion, requires to stay united and strong.

The PRI is always talked about, criticism and observation do not stop, those who leave continue to turn to the signs of the road and the ways of being and doing, when they seek to increase membership with the capacity for political operation they turn their eyes to the PRI, as Sabines wrote in “The Lovers”: they cannot do, but they do not know.

With successes and errors, the PRI, which no longer governs Mexico, continues to be the party that is most referred to in public space and in the centers of power. For better and/or worse, the brand weighs. Parties are democratic instruments. Sometimes I wonder how they think or how they act regarding their parties, are they critical inside or go with the tide of the decisions of whoever is in charge. They are free to choose or adhere to the idea of ​​the end justifying means.

Mexico requires strong parties to maintain a healthy democratic life, what the militants of each party must ask themselves is what ideas they postulate and defend. How they are organized internally and how they relate to the society that they want to represent when seeking power. If we were to take an exam, I’m afraid very few would pass.

The country of institutions is getting out of hand, ignorance and arrogance combined with power are an explosive formula. The one who governs, I remember and believe, must leave the partiality of his partisan origin to think as a statesman, to weave present, population and future. The acts of government have repercussions on the entire social body, not fractions.

It is not by sowing hatred that Mexico will be able to settle its differences, we are many Mexicos in one, and the absence of one fractures the unity between Mexicans. We think differently, that is a tremendous opportunity to strengthen the public debate. To enrich the design of the country we want. In the last 30 years, democracy has grown and been strengthened in Mexico thanks to the Federal Electoral Institute, today INE. The proposal sent by the executive to Congress follows the line of the abyss. There is no worse blind than the one who does not want to see. It will not happen, it is nonsense, but while the time invested in analysis and discussions will continue to distract us from the great national issues.

The Mayan Train in Quintana Roo, at least section 5 evidenced without executive project, without environmental impact studies or statement by the authority on the matter. We played the sad game of doing without knowing, they threw themselves like El Borras, “al ai va.”

What obligation do political parties have? When they govern, do it well and for the whole society; when they are in opposition, be informed and proactive critics of government action. To be free and to achieve it those who are active must have and honor that condition of freedom. If not, there is no reason to be.

Postscript.- A humpback whale and a calf were sighted in the beautiful bay. That his stay be taken care of. I keep thinking about WHITE, they will surely check it out and they will talk about it back home.