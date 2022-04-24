Different Strokes is a completely free online game that invites users to collaborate to the realization of drawings of a virtual art gallery, or to act as simple users of the work of others.

Developed for the Ludum Dare 50, Different Strokes is a first-person game in which you enter a potentially infinite art gallery filled with user works. The paintings have different levels of interaction: the complete ones can be voted on, with the hope of ending up among the most popular in the main hall, or you can participate in the creation of a painting starting from a blank canvas, or even from one with already on it. another user’s drawing.

It should be noted that a maximum of two people can intervene on each canvas, who have the freedom to draw what they want, so much so that the developers themselves have joked that soon the gallery will be full of obscene drawings. But the beauty of Different Strokes is just that: if you want, even obscene drawings can be transformed into something else with a little creativity.

Different Strokes is playable from a browser or can be downloaded. The starting point is always there game page on itch.io.