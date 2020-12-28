To control the spread of Kovid-19, it has become necessary to restrict the celebration of the New Year. Celebrations should be avoided in public places. We will finalize the new rules for the New Year celebrations and make them accessible to the public.

Given the new variants of the new Corona virus found in the UK and later France, Spain, Sweden and Canada, many states have renewed restrictions ahead of the New Year celebrations. States have also listed precautions to be taken to help prevent the spread of corona virus. According to the dashboard of the Ministry of Health, this has reduced the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country.

Here, in India too, different kinds of restrictions are being imposed in different states-

Maharashtra: The state has announced a seven-hour night curfew in all cities and municipal areas. The curfew has been in place since 22 December from 11 am to 6 pm, and will continue until 5 January 2021.

Tamil Nadu: The state government has issued an order banning the New Year celebrations on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of 31 December and 1 January 2021. There will be no entry to the beaches these days, and there will be no midnight show. An official statement said that places such as resorts including beach streets, restaurants, hotels, clubs, beach resorts would be allowed on the next day of the new year.

Karnataka: After the withdrawal of the night curfew order, Karnataka has banned mass gatherings from 30 December to 2 January without social distancing in clubs, pubs, restaurants or similar venues.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, curfew will be imposed from 8 pm on 31 December to 6 am on 1 January.

Uttarakhand: The state capital Dehradun has banned public celebrations such as parties in hotels, bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s.