The leader of the PP and the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is not in his best moment. Doctors have ordered him to rest for 15 days, at least until he recovers from an operation for a retinal detachment, and the polls give him his worst rating since he became president of the conservative party, two and a half years ago. This June, with the situation facing the Government and the president, Pedro Sánchez, in the midst of an investigation into his wife, Begoña Gómez, Feijóo obtained his worst rating in the polls. official survey by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS). Since November, when the socialist was re-elected as head of the Executive, Feijóo has lost eight points among citizens who saw him as a possibility of becoming president, on top of an already low score. This drop is also seen among PP and Vox voters. In the PP, leaders of all sensibilities value his “solvency” and how he has reunited the party, but they confirm that he still has not found his role and style as a leader, and suggest that he form an opposition that is “not so polarized.”

In the PP, nobody gives much credibility to the already cooked data provided by the political barometers of the CIS, directed by the former socialist militant José Félix Tezanos. But its analysts and the experts of private polling firms do carefully study its historical series and its field work. Paco Camas, professor and Director of Public Opinion Research at IpsosSpainwho is usually very critical of Tezanos’ bias in favour of left-wing parties, has been observing for some time in the data from the unprocessed questions that Feijóo “is not doing badly or not getting off to a good start, he is just at his worst”.

The sociological expert sticks to the CIS series that ask about the assessment of political leaders, about citizens’ preferences for one of them to be president of the Government, and what the voters of those parties themselves reveal in this regard. With all this, he confirms that Feijóo seems to be in free fall: “When he arrived, in March 2022, a honeymoon was recorded with up to 5.20 out of 10 [de valoración]but then it went down and stayed for many months at the bottom of the scores, between 4.2 and 4.3. The general elections of June 23, which he won, were good for him, he recovered a little to 4.5, but returned to 4.1 with his failure to be invested and this June he obtained his worst score, 3.87 ”. The outlook is not much more encouraging when asked about the preferences for him to be president of the Government. In November 2023, when Sánchez revalidated the position and continued in La Moncloa, Feijóo was the preferred one for that position by 21%. Now he has lost eight points to 13%.

Pablo Casado, when he was president of the PP, and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, then head of the Galician Executive, at a party convention in 2019.

Paco Camas offers an explanation for these failures: “It is all due to the fact that he is losing support among PP voters and also among Vox voters. The rating among PP voters has dropped from 6.9 to 6.5. For Vox voters, this drop has been from 5.5 to 5.3. The PP voters who saw him as the best presidential candidate were 64% and now they are 53%.”

Inside and outside the M-30

A PP leader with maximum responsibilities in previous executives provides an explanation of what could be happening to the current opposition leader: “Feijóo was very successful in winning the general elections on 23-J, but then, with his work and his lack of a team, he has lost the capacity that was assumed of him as president of the Xunta de Galicia to dialogue with the Spain of the periphery, which should be able to come to an understanding one day with the PNV or with Junts, and in exchange Pedro Sánchez has shown that he knows very well how Spanish society is now beyond those who vote for us within the M-30 in Madrid, Pozuelo, Aravaca and those who go to mass on Sundays”.

A veteran MP, who now works for Feijóo’s team, praises the popular leader for “knowing how to make the best of what he has, such as making the most of the new regional leaderships.” “He strengthened them and knew how to unite and stitch together a very fractured party and immediately turn it into a winning party,” he says. But he sees a problem: “The temptation he must avoid is falling into the trap of polarization that Sánchez is leading Spanish politics to. That is why the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary with the pact with the PSOE has been a blow to Sánchez’s strategy of walls.”

One of the most veteran regional presidents of the PP prefers to stick with one of the values ​​that most of the party leaders consulted grant Feijóo: “He is a solvent person, with evident experience of government after 14 years in the Xunta and good management results, which is what should be required of a president.” This baron points out the type of opposition that is being carried out as a factor to correct: “He has not had much experience as an opposition leader and is having a hard time adapting to that role.”

A popular president at the head of one of the regions with the greatest support for that party, points to another factor that is involving them and in which the barons are showing great generosity towards their leader: “Feijóo wants to have a close relationship with those of us who are governing, because we serve as an example of what could be done at the head of the Government of Spain. And it is true that he often meets us in Madrid.” Some territorial leaders specify that certain regional barons spend too much time outside their autonomous regions, in meetings and demonstrations called by the national leadership. Other sources indicate that Feijóo himself has recently complained, in restricted private meetings, that he does not find the level of excellence and preparation that he expected, neither in the party cadres in Génova 13 nor in its territorial structures.