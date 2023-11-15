According to data from the Dutch TTF Index, gas prices on October 6, one day before the tensions in Gaza, were around 43 euros per megawatt hour, before rising to the highest level since August, on October 13, exceeding 55 euros. Prices witnessed relative fluctuations before falling to the current level of 47 euros.

With the positive signs received, especially with the return of Israeli gas flows to Egypt, 60 percent higher than November levels – according to Bloomberg data – as well as confirmations conveyed in media reports – by an Egyptian official – confirming his country’s intention to resume exporting liquefied gas by the end of this month, This provided an outlet for the markets.

Egypt is a pivotal center for exporting gas to Europe, as Israeli gas passes through it, undergoes liquefaction processes, and is then exported to the Old Continent.

According to Bloomberg sources, supplies have risen to 350-400 million cubic feet per day, from about 250 million at the end of last October. However, this represents approximately half of the pre-war normal flows.

The Israeli Ministry of Energy had issued instructions to Chevron, which operates the field, which is a major source of gas needed for electricity generators and industry in Israel, to close the field with the beginning of the escalation in Gaza, which broke out on the seventh of last October.

While the American company announced, on Monday, that it had resumed supplying customers in Israel and the region with natural gas from the Tamar offshore gas field after the Israeli Ministry of Energy asked it to resume production.

Effects of war

Laurie Haitian, an oil and gas expert in the Middle East and North Africa region, said in exclusive statements to “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website:

The war in Gaza has a “minimal” direct impact on gas and oil markets.

Once flows from the Tamar field return, and gas returns to Egypt, this is a positive development – albeit limited – for gas prices.

Previous expectations indicated that if the Tamar field remained closed, Egypt would be forced to import from the market, and Jordan might also be forced to do so (..) and thus there would be pressure on gas prices.

The return of the Tamar field gave relief to the market…and now everyone is waiting for what the winter season will be like in Europe this year…and the extent of global demand for liquefied natural gas globally as well.

She points to the latest reports that indicate that the United States is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas in the world, while China is the largest buyer, with the decline of Japan, which has resorted to restarting its nuclear plants, and thus its need has become less, while “the question regarding China and the size of the demand on its part, and what If this will represent a state of imbalance between supply and demand, affecting prices in the next stage.”

The oil and gas expert also points out the situation in Europe and its need for gas in the winter, which may also lead to increases in gas prices. But she pointed out that European reserves currently have reached 90 percent and sometimes 100 percent in some countries. Likewise, Norway (which is the largest exporter of gas to Europe via pipelines) is continuing its exports. Likewise, there are no problems with gas imported from Algeria and Azerbaijan. “And as long as these flows continue, there will be no problems.” “There is a problem for Europe.”

She continues: “We will monitor Chinese demand, and the volume of demand for liquefied natural gas around the world… but it seems that things are under control now.”

It is noteworthy that over the past years, Israel has accelerated its steps in the sector to become an important gas producer in the region. It produced nearly 22 billion cubic meters of gas last year from the giant Leviathan and Tamar fields, 9 billion cubic meters of which was transported to Egypt and Jordan.

Israel also has the ability to increase its production of natural gas, perhaps by 15 billion cubic meters by 2026, according to what the British Financial Times reported in a report.

A few days ago – during the war – the Israeli government granted 12 other exploration licenses to operators including the Italian company Eni and British Petroleum.

Geopolitical factors

From London, energy economics expert, Nihad Ismail, points out in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that:

When supplies shrink due to geopolitical reasons or weather fluctuations, as is the case in Europe, prices usually rise.

It also rises with an increase in global demand, as happened after the cessation of Russian gas supplies to Europe in 2022 and when liquefied natural gas prices rose to unprecedented levels.

Prices have now returned to “reasonable” levels, and fell by about 3 percent in the second week of November. At the beginning of the week, the Dutch reference (index) known as TTF decreased by 1.8 percent to 46 euros per megawatt hour.

At the height of the energy crisis in the summer of 2022, the price reached above 300 euros per megawatt hour.

The energy economics expert talks about resuming Israeli gas exports to Egypt after the recent halt, explaining that:

The American energy company Chevron announced on Monday that it will resume the supply of Israeli natural gas from the Tamar and Leviathan offshore fields. 350 to 400 million cubic feet per day will be exported through the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline to Egypt.

Resuming supplies will meet part of Egypt’s domestic need, liquefying the gas in Egyptian liquefaction stations and then exporting it to Europe.

It is noteworthy that an Egyptian government official stated that his country will export one million tons of liquefied natural gas before the end of 2023. It must be noted the statement of the CEO of the Italian energy company Eni that “Egypt will remain in a position that allows it to export liquefied natural gas even if the Israeli Tamar field is not operated at capacity.” perfect”.

The resumption of Egyptian exports of liquefied natural gas is important for the Egyptian economy, as Egypt’s revenues from exporting liquefied natural gas abroad amounted to $8.4 billion last year.

Last winter, Egypt was able to export 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas through its liquefaction infrastructure (liquefaction stations). Without the resumption of Israeli imports, it will have difficulty replicating this work.

Ismail explains, “The reason for the return of the flow of Israeli gas to Egypt is the decline of fears about the consequences of the war in Gaza,” adding: “It is now clear that no new fronts will be opened in this war, and Iran has remained neutral despite the verbal threats. While the fears were related to the expansion of the war, But it seems that the conflict is geographically limited to Gaza, and thus the geopolitical risks have diminished, which is why natural gas prices have remained, as well as oil prices, at $20 per barrel since July.