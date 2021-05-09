Delgado wonders

Last February, the United States was shaken by a very powerful polar vortex that particularly affected the State of Texas, which is not used to this type of phenomenon. With the cold, water, gas and electricity infrastructures failed, leaving more than five million people without power or heating (one in five users). Gas and electricity prices also multiplied by 100, which caused such striking situations as seeing electricity companies offering money to their customers to go to other companies; register monthly invoices to clients of more than 10,000 dollars; or that at times recharging an electric car cost more than $ 900.

It should be noted that the electrical system in Texas is an anomaly even within the United States, among other things for having carried out reforms aimed at optimizing prices. With them, the price of electricity fell sharply to almost 20% below the national average. But, in return, the system stands out among all US markets as the one with the least idle generation capacity in the event of possible supply interruptions.

The problem came when, in front of the peak of demand expected for this winter of 60 GW, the cold wave triggered the real needs to 76 GW. The system guaranteed operation at least up to a demand of 67 GW, at which point it began to fail, and the system manager ordered the utilities to suspend supply to customers of certain nodes, thereby trying to avoid blackouts. uncontrolled that could cause damage to infrastructures.

The main cause was having a gas generation capacity not well prepared for inclement weather. The cold caused the water and liquids contained in natural gas to freeze, making it impossible to extract them from the wells and freezing the gas pipelines. This caused the shortages of some of the gas generation plants just at the moment when they were most needed (when they satisfied more than 60% of the demand).

There are some similarities between the Texan and Spanish systems, such as their relative isolation from the rest of the electrical systems on the continent or the percentage of non-manageable renewables. However, although an extreme weather event was also suffered here just a few weeks before it happened in the US, the differences between the networks are so remarkable that the consequences have not kept the slightest similarity, nor in the number of people affected by the power cuts or the duration of these (which in Texas were days and in Spain minutes).

Among the differences in generation, Spain did not suffer from freezing of the wind turbines and, in addition, the wind blew more than in previous days. Interconnections also increased at key moments, providing stability to the system.

But, in addition, there are great differences in idle capacity. In Spain, for the peak demand of 42 GW during the storm, there was 68% of idle capacity; while in Texas for the peak of 76 GW there was barely 8% of idle capacity.

Interestingly, the Texas electrical system was shown a few months ago by renewable lobbies as an example to follow for its reliability and implementation of renewable technologies, while they had managed to reduce prices compared to other US systems that paid excessively to maintain a idle capacity greater than that considered optimal.

Given the experiences in each of these systems, we should learn that today gas continues to be the support of electrical systems, so the reliability of the gas system becomes critical for the safety of electricity. For this reason, we should continue to invest in maintaining redundant systems for both gas and electricity since, although they cause a slight increase in the bill, they are essential to guarantee supply security.

In Spain we have enough idle capacity, however, measures such as the reduction of payments for interruptibility or the elimination of payment for the availability of thermals, can take us in the opposite direction. Having a robust and reliable system is particularly important as electrification increases as part of the energy transition and as the probability of extreme weather events increases.

Pedro Antonio Merino is Repsol’s chief economist and Juan Rubio is a Senior Energy Analyst in the Research Department.