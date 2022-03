The couple bought this house in 2018, after they had come to The Hague from Amsterdam two years earlier. ,,So this is our second home in The Hague”, says Les. “We wanted a little more space. We already lived in the Vruchtenbuurt at the time, and we liked it very much. So we really wanted to stay in the area. This apartment had just been completely refurbished and we were able to buy it off the market.”