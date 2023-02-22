Dhe Federal Labor Court (BAG) in Erfurt ruled on Wednesday in several proceedings relating to the major conflict over the amount of collectively agreed night work surcharges. There was a dispute over the question of whether it is compatible with the principle of equality if employees receive different amounts of supplements depending on whether they regularly work shifts at night or work irregularly at bedtime. It was mainly about night work in the beverage and food industry.

The BAG saw no reason for complaint in any of the decided proceedings. In one of the precedents, a shift worker sued Coca-Cola in Brandenburg. The lawsuit was about a collective bargaining agreement, according to which a surcharge of 50 percent per working hour is to be paid for irregular night work – for regular night work, on the other hand, only a surcharge of 20 percent. This regulation was agreed in a collective agreement concluded in 1998 by the Association of the Soft Drinks Industry in Berlin and the East Region and the Union for Food, Pleasure and Restaurants.

There must be an objective reason

“A regulation in a collective agreement that provides for a higher supplement for irregular night work than for regular night work does not violate the general principle of equality in the Basic Law if there is an objective reason for the unequal treatment, which must be recognizable from the collective agreement,” shared the court with. It is permissible if the higher surcharge is intended to compensate not only for the specific stress caused by night work but also for the less predictable work assignments in the case of irregular night work. In this context, the court referred to collective bargaining autonomy.

The parties to the collective bargaining agreement are likely to pursue other purposes in addition to health protection with a surcharge for night work. The desired goal of granting the occasional night workers compensation for poorer predictability resulted from the collective wage agreement. Regarding the difference in the surcharges of 20 percent for shift workers and 50 percent for irregular night work, the BAG announced: “There is no appropriateness test.” It is up to the collective bargaining parties to decide how they compensate for the aspect of poorer planning.







Not just a matter of load

The plaintiff, on the other hand, was of the opinion that it was not legal if she only received a night surcharge of 20 percent in shift work, while colleagues who only occasionally worked at night were paid a surcharge of 50 percent. This practice violates the principle of equality. With her lawsuit she demanded the difference to the higher surcharges. Regular night work in shifts is even more stressful than working only occasionally at bedtime. The food-enjoyment-inn trade union is now also demanding “to ensure equal treatment for night supplements”. There is no getting used to night work, as is now known from occupational medicine, said the deputy union chairman, Freddy Adjan. But the Federal Labor Court has now decided that the amount of the night shift surcharge also takes into account the ability to plan. “We have to accept that.” At least employees would have clarity in the future.

The employers’ association for food and indulgence announced that the judgment “basically confirms the legal opinion of the employers’ representatives that has been represented in the various instances for many years”. Collective bargaining differentiation must be permissible. “It makes a difference whether someone has to work at night at short notice,” said Managing Director Stefanie Sabet.







It remains a stubborn subject of controversy

The Berlin Labor Court followed this view and dismissed the shift worker’s claim. On the other hand, the employee was partially successful before the Berlin-Brandenburg Regional Labor Court. In 2020, the BAG initially submitted the case to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for a preliminary ruling. The question arises as to whether the different night surcharges under EU law are contrary to equality. But the Court of Justice in Luxembourg decided in 2022 that neither the EU Working Time Directive nor the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights were relevant to the dispute.

In addition to the Coca-Cola case, the BAG ruled on three cases relating to collectively agreed night work in the food industry: one against the Nestlé food group and two cases against companies in the dairy industry, Friesland-Campina and Frischli Milchwerke. The lower courts had previously dismissed the complaints of the night workers. The revisions of these employees, who also saw their right to equal treatment violated by lower supplements, were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

The Federal Labor Court still has around 400 appeals on the unequal payment of night work – more than on any other controversial issue. Around 6,000 proceedings are pending at the labor courts and state labor courts. The union put the amount in dispute at “a good 50 million euros”. Around 250,000 employees are potentially affected by the decisions on night surcharges.

The completion of the revision procedure is lengthy, since there are numerous different collective agreements on night work, each of which is reviewed individually. It remains to be seen how the BAG will decide in the further case constellations, according to employers. The BAG has planned further dates on the subject of night work for March, May and June.