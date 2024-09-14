Viareggio, doubts about the real identity of the victim: he is not Algerian, but Moroccan

A new discovery on the Viareggio case could change everything. Dead from a hemorrhage caused by a ruptured abdominal aorta after being hit by the entrepreneur’s SUV Cynthia From Pinethe man’s identity could be completely different from the information received so far.

As he writes Daily Factthe sisters of the victim, identified as Said Malkoun47 years old, Algerian, reported the fact through a local TV station. But the program from which the two women asked for justice is not in Algeria, but in Casa Blanca in Morocco.

Thus, during the investigations it was discovered that the man had always provided a false identity to the Italian authorities. His real name, in fact, would be Nourdine Naziki52 years old from Morocco.

Said Malkoun would therefore be the identity that was in the databases and that appeared in the police reports and in the reports for property crimes attributed to him. It also appeared in the expulsion procedures that concerned him, with stays in the CPR. The family, together with friends in Italy, have contacted a lawyer in Viareggio; therefore, among the investigations, the true identity of the victim will also be definitively established.