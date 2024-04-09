Black holes are the insane cosmic concentrations of mass and gravity that not even light can escape. But you don't really need to say that anymore, so tangible, well-known and appealing to the imagination have these dark celestial bodies become since the first detection of gravitational waves in 2015, and especially since the first photo of a black hole by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) in 2019.

There are currently two exhibitions on black holes: one in the Valkhof museum in Nijmegen (temporarily located at Keizer Karelplein) and one in the Boerhaave science history museum initiate. Although the overlap is small: Boerhaave started on March 21, the one in the Valkhof can only be seen until April 21.

Such a double exhibition clearly shows how differently you can approach something like this. In the Valkhof you can mainly see works of art, such as the Orbihedron, an installation by Evelina Domnitch and Dmitry Gelfand. It is a shallow basin full of water, with a whirlpool in the middle. Colored light is projected from below, which casts a projection on the ceiling of the dark room: a pitch-dark center surrounded by a luminous ring that is reminiscent of the glowing ring of hot dust and gas around a real black hole.

Erratic flickering ring

The simplicity of the installation, the sleek black disk, the erratically flickering ring make the mystery of the black hole palpable: no rigid mathematical abstraction or slick computer simulation, but a capricious and unpredictable swirling natural phenomenon with deep darkness in the center.

The highlight – which a friendly attendant will draw your attention to if necessary – is the mirror room, which seems to stretch indefinitely with six mirror walls. A simulation of a black hole is projected onto the mirrors. Swirling points of light, which you can swirl up with hand movements, flow through strange paths, curved by the extreme attraction and optical distortion of gravity.

There are also a few more factual explanation animations, which make a sincere effort to explain, for example, the headache-inducing abstraction of curving space-time. But this is clearly more the route that Boerhaave has chosen with a long series of videos in which young researchers explain black hole topics: from the imploding of stars to the technique used to make the famous EHT photo (“like taking a photo of a donut on the moon want to make, with your mobile phone”).

Het Valkhof talks about the telescopes used for this photo, not surprising since EHT leader Heino Falcke is affiliated with Radboud University in Nijmegen. Boerhaave plays his own trump card: the history of science. We see the fountain pen with which Einstein wrote his General Theory of Relativity, and the telegram with which Einstein received confirmation of his theory from Hendrik Lorentz.

Boerhaave, which makes full use of the state-of-the-art simulations of researcher Jordy Davelaar, is more polished and substantive. Valkhof is more sensory and philosophical. Anyone who can warp their own spacetime enough to see both should certainly be attracted to it.

Exhibition

Into the Black HoleValkhof, Nijmegen, until April 21, 2024 Closer to the black holeRijksmuseum Boerhaave, until 5-1-2025

