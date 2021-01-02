Within Maharashtra, Mahavikas Aghadi, built in the name of opposition to the BJP, is now voicing differences. The Congress has objected to Shiv Sena’s demand to change the name of Aurangabad city of Maharashtra to Sambhaji Nagar. The Congress has instructed the Shiv Sena to take all the decisions of the government on the basis of the Common Minimum Program and whatever decisions are made with the consent of all parties.Actually, Shiv Sena has been demanding for a long time to rename Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar. This demand was made even when the Shiv Sena was part of a coalition government with the BJP. Recently the administration of Maharashtra government has sent a formal proposal in this regard to the Uddhav government. In this government led by Uddhav, Congress is included as an ally. The Congress has objected to this proposal and said that just by changing the name, no development of Aurangabad is going to happen.

… then will oppose the proposal: Congress

Speaking to the media on his visit to Aurangabad, Maharashtra government minister and senior Congress leader Bala Saheb Thorat said, ‘The Mahaghadi government has been formed on the basis of a common minimum program. All our decisions should be based on this program. There is currently no proposal to change the name of Aurangabad among the parties of Aghadi and if such a proposal comes, we will oppose it. In Maharashtra, no government decision will be taken away from the Common Minimum Program of the Mahaghadi.