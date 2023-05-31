Fix Price announced the difference in food preferences of Russians from different regions

The food preferences of Russians differ depending on the region of residence. Analysts of the Russian office of the Fix Price chain of stores came to this conclusion, follows from the company’s report, which Lenta.ru has read. They studied which goods the inhabitants of the country purchased more often in April 2023.

According to statistics, confectionery products are more often bought in the northern regions. There, the share of sales of sweets in the total assortment reached 20 percent. In the southern part of the country, chain customers prefer yoghurts, sauces, mayonnaise and butter more. The Republic of Tyva became the leader among the regions in terms of consumption of dairy products.

“The assortment of the network is diverse and at the same time compact: 2,000 commodity items in more than 20 categories – from food to electronics and clothing. The product matrix remains virtually unchanged in all our stores in Russia, which means that the relative popularity of categories within the assortment in the regions may be an indicator of consumer preferences,” said Ekaterina Goncharova, Communications Director of the company.

As for non-food products, perfumes and cosmetics are the most popular in the Far East. There, the share of sales in April this year amounted to more than 6 percent of the chain’s assortment. Home goods are most in demand in the North Caucasus – in Dagestan, North Ossetia and Kabardino-Balkaria. Residents of the easternmost regions – Kamchatka Krai, Sakhalin and Primorsky Krai – often buy personal hygiene products. Holiday items are also most popular in North Ossetia and Karachay-Cherkessia, as well as in the Republic of Mari El.

The preferences of residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg coincide in almost all categories of the chain’s assortment. However, in the capital, soft drinks sold in April increased by 1.4 percent. In turn, sales of stationery in St. Petersburg are one percent higher than in Moscow.

Earlier it became known that the Russians are less likely to buy jewelry.