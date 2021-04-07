In a halt to the raid of calls that he made to the governors to inform them about the restrictions that the Government was going to have, Santiago Cafiero he found several messages that informed him of the statement that, minutes before, had issued Together for Change. The Chief of Staff was surprised to see among the signatories of the harsh text the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez LarretaAfter all, less than two hours ago, at the summit with the Province, two important emissaries from the City had been in his office, like his peer Felipe Miguel and the Minister of Health, Fernan Quirós.

The rigidity of JxC and the notice through the media that the Buenos Aires authorities allowed to transcend, that they were going to try to “resist” the imposition of nighttime restrictions and free movement, refloated the chapter of attrition in the bond between both administrations, which had its starting point in the untimely withdrawal of the partnership.

Beyond the certainty that the posture of the Buenos Aires administration is crossed by the internal that Rodríguez Larreta supports of the hard wing changemite, standing behind the figure of Patricia Bullrich, in the Government the rush to unmark “from something that is not defined. ” Indeed, the President just this Wednesday drew up the text of the decree with the intention of publishing it in the afternoon.

After all, inside the meeting, despite the fact that Miguel did not agree with Bianco, who did propose a virtual “curfew” between 22 and 6, and asked to reduce the circulation between 0 and 6 , the talk had been given “on good terms”, participants of the conclave confided.

More: from the Nation they point out that Quirós’s analysis of the health situation “was harder inside the meeting than outside” and that it had been a shared vision between the three administrations that public transport and recreational activities had to be controlled and restricted, since that infections do not occur in activities with protocols, schools and factories or shops.

No agreement for the schedule, in the Government they do not understand why the City anticipated. “It was never confirmed that it was at 22”, they say, although they admit that Cafiero’s position was closer to what Bianco and the Buenos Aires Vice Health Officer, Nicolás Kreplak, intended. “What good is an hour more or an hour less if the local authority does not control?”, They reply from Balcarce 50, when reaffirming an agreementist position. “At that time nothing was decided, there was much to evaluate and it was necessary to talk with the rest of the governors,” they insist, realizing that there were still negotiating bridges.

The version changes when listening to Buenos Aires interlocutors. Miguel and Quirós withdrew from the Casa Rosada with the conviction that Cafiero had suggested that Nación would take charge of the macro measures and that there would not be too much margin from the districts to differentiate themselves. “We have no problem assuming the political cost of what has to be decided. With more than 20 thousand cases and record numbers, it is not possible to speculate ”, they remarked in Nación.

There are those who believe that the recent disagreements between leaders of Juntos por el Cambio and the Casa Rosada over the discussion about the PASO caused a scenario of mistrust that led to a rapid unchecking of the City. Strictly speaking, no voices emerged from Rodríguez Larreta’s team that spoke out publicly in this regard, but the quick conclusion drawn by the JxC leadership, with the mayor at the table, did not leave room for second interpretations.

However, annoyed with the attitude of the opposition and after consulting with Alberto Fernández, Cafiero almost immediately crossed Patricia Bullrich: “We work to take care of the Argentine men and women, and in the daily coordination we dialogue with several of the leaders that make up that table. Generate proposals, not Chicanas ”. The election of the president of the PRO as recipient was not accidental and perhaps implied a double wink to Rodríguez Larreta, since he chose not to mention it.

Anyway, at the end of the message he seemed to send a message by elevation: “Let us be responsible for prevention and also when making statements,” he claimed, letting know the discomfort with the Buenos Aires authorities. Is that, as he told Clarion, the request of the Government to the City had been not to agitate the differences publicly until the measures were closed, to guarantee a homogeneous discourse that would facilitate the subsequent fulfillment of the DNU.

For now, although in an attempt to lower the confrontation, they said they did not know what the scope of the restrictions would be, they warned that they will abide by what the President decides, but the climate between the two administrations is still rare: in the Government they assure that only Doubts will be dispelled as to whether or not there was speculation for not paying the political cost of “taking care of the Argentines” once the position of the City Police is seen in the night controls: “Be it at 22, at 23 or midnight, they are going to have to control ”, he summarizes.