Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 19/11/2023 – 21:31

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, defended equal rights and opportunities for black people, as well as their access to education, health, employment and fair wages. Anielle spoke, on Sunday night (19), on national radio and television in reference to Black Awareness Day, celebrated next Monday (20).

In her speech, she recalled the country’s cultural diversity and the historical contribution of black people to this diversity. But, she reinforced, “these differences cannot mean inequality of opportunities and rights”. She stated that data proves that black people are more affected by hunger, food insecurity and violence “as a result of the racism that persists in our society”.

“We have the same right to live with dignity, to have access to daycare education. Health, employment, fair wages, security, decent housing and quality food. We all have the right to dream, to make our dreams come true,” she added.

Anielle recalled the struggle of the Brazilian people and social movements in achieving social rights. She then recalled the actions of the Lula government, in this and previous terms, to reduce inequality. The minister recalled the creation of a quota policy in universities and also in commissioned positions and functions in the public service. She also recalled the law that equates racial insults with the crime of racism, among other measures.

“We will continue to work on our commitment to memory and reparation for a dignified life for the Brazilian people and for the development of our country. We continue together, building a Brazil for racial equality. A fairer and happier Brazil.”

The date of November 20th refers to the day of Zumbi dos Palmares’ death, in 1695, at the hands of Portuguese troops. Zumbi dos Palmares led the resistance of thousands of black people against slavery, in Quilombo dos Palmares, located in Serra da Barriga, in Alagoas.