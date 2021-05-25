The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine consists of two components, so the vaccination takes place in two stages. Molecular biologist, leading researcher at Lomonosov Moscow State University Maxim Skulachev explained the differences between the first and second components of the vaccine. His words are broadcast by radio Sputnik.

“These components use different adenoviruses, so the immune response to the carrier virus does not interfere with the second injection, and a full-fledged immune response to the coronavirus antigen develops. Two injections based on different carrier viruses, adenoviruses are the best option, which gives the best protection against coronavirus, ”Skulachev said.

According to the biologist, when vaccinated with Sputnik V, the gene for the coronavirus protein that causes an immune response is delivered to the body by another virus – a vector, which is a human adenovirus. In the “natural” state, adenovirus causes SARS, but for the manufacture of a vaccine it is treated in a special way so that it cannot multiply in cells and does not lead to disease, Skulachev added.

He also explained what happens if only the first stage of vaccination is passed or the first component of the vaccine is re-received. “Nothing bad will happen, he [один укол] also gives protection. If the doctor confuses and accidentally gives the second injection again with the first component, in the worst case, you simply will not have an increase in immunity, all protection will be provided by the first injection, ”he said.

Earlier, the differences between the three Russian vaccines against coronavirus were named. Sputnik V is considered versatile and protects against new strains of coronavirus. EpiVacCorona is safe for the elderly and people prone to allergies and with health and immune problems. “KoviVak” is unpretentious, it is easier to store and transport.