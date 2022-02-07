Netflix’s new romantic movie, Through my window In a few days, it has managed to position itself as one of the most watched films on the Netflix streaming platform. The film is based on a book of the same name by author Ariana Godoy, which won the 2016 Wattys Awards.

Scene from Through My Window. Photo: Netflix.

Isn’t the movie Through My Window the same as the book?

Since the premiere of Through My Window, fans of the book have commented on social media that the movie is not the same. According to opinions, the film omits important scenes, causing the characters to not develop correctly, key elements that made the film successful. Ariana Godoy. Likewise, unnecessary moments are included or those that could embarrass others.

The book Through my window is available on Wattpad and in bookstores in the country. Photo: Amino

What scenes do not appear in the film?

The death of grandfather Hidalgo: in the book, grandfather Hidalgo is presented as the most supportive person in the world. In chapter 61, Raquel asks Ares to go talk to him, since he can help him with his father. During the meeting, Anthony Hidalgo, the grandfather, tells his son and grandson Artemis to leave the brother alone so he can study medicine. In the movie, he passed away.

Yoshi is in love with Raquel: in both versions it is seen that Raquel’s best friend, Yoshi, is in love with her. However, he confesses his love to her while they are watching a movie in the book, but in the movie he never tells her.

Raquel’s mother is not understanding: m While in the film Through my window they present Raquel Mendoza’s mother as someone understanding and who asks the protagonist to fight for Ares, in the book it is different. After Yoshi informs her that her daughter is in a relationship with the neighbor, she slaps him and decides to punish her.

Yoshi’s near suicide: the mother, learning that Raquel has sexual relations with Ares, asks Yoshi to take care of her and watch over her at all times. When the young woman realizes it, she tells Daniela to get away from him for a while. However, the boy decides to commit suicide during the New Year’s party because he was left alone.

They almost abuse Raquel: Raquel works at a McDonald’s and one day she leaves at midnight. Along the way, some men chase her and steal her cell phone. Although one of them stays to abuse her. The young woman tries to move away, but he hits her hard on the cheek. Fortunately, a man passed by and saved her. This scene was omitted from the movie.

The relationship between Daniela and Apollo: Through my window, the movie alludes to the fact that the character of Daniela and Apolo Hidalgo ended up in a relationship. In the book, this does not happen. She thinks that he is too small for her and that she only sees him as a younger brother, despite being more mature than other boys.

The brief romance between Claudia and Apollo: during the film, Claudia is shown to kiss Artemis Hidalgo. In the book, Claudio had a near encounter with Apollo and this event starts a conflict between both brothers.

Raquel is not a writer: in the end, Raquel Mendoza studies psychology at the university in the book. Meanwhile, in the movie, she writes.

Claudia’s outfit: the older brother, Artemis, forces Claudia to dress as a maid throughout the Through My Window book, since he always wanted to treat her badly because of an old fight they had. However, in the film he does not use it.

Some comments indicated that the movie, Through My Window, left out important parts. Photo: Capture

What characters are not in the movie?

Some characters were cut for the movie Through My Window, such as Daniel, Marcos, Gregory, Nathaly, Andrea, Gabo and Carlos. In addition to the dog Raquel, Rocky . Although Samy is in the film, he does not appear in most of the scenes.

Yoshi and Daniela are Raquel Mendoza’s best friends. Photo: IMDb