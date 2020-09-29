There are at least seven differences between the spring and current fall outbreaks of coronavirus in Russia. Their “Komsomolskaya Pravda” was named by the associate professor of the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, infectious disease doctor Ivan Konovalov.

According to him, the most important difference now is the ability to quickly and efficiently mobilize people and funds to fight the infection. There are clear rules for the admission and distribution of patients, doctors and paramedics are already ready to work. For doctors, incentives have been introduced, as well as compensation in case of infection.

Another point is the availability of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses. In the spring there were problems with them.

The fourth feature is the verified methods of treating patients, which prevent many complications. For example, the problem of blood clots and the occurrence of a cytokine storm was identified, so doctors began to use anticoagulants and corticosteroids.

In contrast to the spring situation, there is now much more data on which people are more likely to get sick with COVID-19 in a severe form. Most often these are people with overweight, diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

The sixth difference is that the immune layer has increased. The latter is an extension of testing for the virus, which allows to interrupt its distribution chains.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor reported that new restrictive measures could be introduced if the number of infections grows strongly and there is a shortage of beds.