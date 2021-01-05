It takes more than football and gestures to end the crisis in the Gulf. However, after the participation of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in the recent Gulf Cup, held in Qatar and which made the start of a thaw process visible, Doha admits that some steps have been taken in that sense. The problem is that your neighbors are divided on this. The fight for preeminence as the United States’ interlocutor in the region and the egos of its leaders hinder progress. Analysts underscore Abu Dhabi’s misgivings.

“Right now there is an opportunity [de resolver la crisis] with the Saudis, slowly but surely. We will see if we can find a solution with mutual respect, maintaining our sovereignty, our independence and our foreign policy, ”said Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Khalid al Attiyah, to a small group of journalists during the Doha Forum last weekend.

Just a few days before, the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh had raised hopes that it would end the economic and diplomatic boycott that its three neighbors plus Egypt have subjected Qatar since June 2017, which has resulted in the closure total of its borders. Although the attendance of the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser al Thani, and his warm reception by King Salman of Saudi Arabia signaled progress, the absence of the emir showed that there is still a long way to go.

“The emir was not yet ready to go [a la cumbre], but Qatar has an interest in ending the embargo, in particular due to the freedom of movement of its citizens and [los problemas que plantea] the closure of airspace by its neighbors ”, Andreas Krieg, defense specialist at King’s College London, tells EL PAÍS. In his opinion, “reconciliation is being torpedoed by the Emirates, whose [hombre fuerte] Mohamed Bin Zayed has tried to convince Mohamed Bin Salmán [heredero saudí] not to make concessions ”.

That Abu Dhabi opposes reconciliation is an idea shared by other analysts. “The most difficult negotiations may be those that take place within the quartet, and specifically between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, rather than direct talks between Saudi and Qatari officials,” wrote Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at Rice University. .

Qatari officials avoid any public statement to that effect, although they privately admit the greater depth of their differences with the UAE. They also insist that it is not they who have changed, but that “Saudi Arabia needs to close the problems it has open,” including the crisis with Qatar, due to Iran, Aramco’s IPO and his G-20 presidency. Along the same lines, they defend that their country has accepted contacts with Riyadh not because it needs them, but because both countries are part of the same environment and must cooperate with each other. They admit, however, that they want to facilitate the travel of Qataris both for the pilgrimage to Mecca and to visit their families, since many were divided as a result of the embargo.

Meanwhile, the Emirates, through its Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, has attributed “the recent Qatari leaks” on a resolution of the crisis with Saudi Arabia without the other countries to “an attempt by Doha to divide the group and avoid your obligations ”.

Shortly after the breakup, the quartet presented him with a list of 13 conditions to re-establish ties that included the break with Iran, the expulsion of the Muslim Brotherhood and the closure of the Al Jazeera television network. Qatari officials deny accepting any of them. “It is not up to Qatar to save anyone’s face; it was they who attacked us ”, defends a source.

The presence at the Doha Forum of a large American delegation, which has included Ivanka Trump and the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, has been interpreted as a show of support. Few doubt that in the background of the scuffle there is a struggle for preeminence in the region and who will be the interlocutor with Washington. However, the Qataris, who have managed to circumvent the boycott, do not want to appear conforming to the wishes of their older neighbor.

“There is a factor of pride on both sides that makes a quick announcement difficult,” warns an observer with access to all parties. According to his interpretation, “most likely they will be taking small steps, such as the participation of AS, UAE and Bahrain in the Gulf Cup, until the day when air connections are reestablished.” But even when the most visible aspects of the crisis are resolved, it will take time for Qataris to overcome mistrust of their neighbors.