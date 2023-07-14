Billiards and pool are games that present many differences, both regulatory and formal.. Despite the fact that this word has been popularized and normalized for this precision sport, the reality is that there are several modalities.

In this game of precision, in aBoth modes of the game have common elements such as cues, an upholstered table and billiard balls. according to the portal ‘Billiards-Pool’.

Next, we will explain the differences between pool and billiards according to the “De Billar” portal.

Differences between billiards and pool



-Pool: It is the term used by Americans to refer to the pool table with holes and is played with 16 balls..

-Billiards refers to the term that encompasses all variants of this game in the Spanish language.

Therefore, it is necessary to specifically differentiate between the pool and French billiards, since the tables that are played are differents, in addition to the number of balls that are available to play and the regulations.

Elements of pool and French billiards



An equipment of a pool style billiard game is made up of 16 balls, 8 smooth, 7 striped and a white ball which has dimensions. The objective of this modality is to put the balls in the holes first.

French billiards is played with three balls, one yellow, one red and one white, these balls have small variations on their surfacesince the spin is something important in this game to carom.

Differences between a pool table and a French type



The French pool table has larger dimensions than the pool table. The dimensions of this table are as follows: 1.42 meters by 2.84 meters. The first modality is focused on precision to carom, which has no holes to introduce the balls.

The pool table has a playing surface of 1.12 by 2.24 meters and six pockets, three per side.

Differences between the pool cue and French billiards

The French billiard cue is shorter and lighter for precision, it usually measures 1.42 centimeters and weigh between 425 and 510 grams.

The pool cue usually measures 1.47 centimeters and weighs between 510 and 600 grams.

Pool balls have dimensions of 57 mm and those of French billiards measure 61.5 mm

