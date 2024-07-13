With the recent launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Competition in the high-end smartphone market is growing ever more intense. However, this innovation also brings with it an opportunity for consumers looking for top-class technology at an affordable price.

He Motorola Edge 40 Pro, that previously had a price of $25,999, is now available at only $8,999, representing an attractive offer in the competitive world of smartphones.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

One of the most notable features of the Edge 40 Pro is its 6.7 pOLED display inches with FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Not only does this panel offer an immersive and fluid visual experience, but it is also protected by Gorilla Glass 7, which covers both the front and back of the device, ensuring durability and scratch resistance.

Inside, Edge 40 Pro, We found the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor accompanied by 12GB RAM. This combination ensures exceptional performance, allowing for seamless multitasking and a smooth user experience. In addition, with 256GB storage internal, there is more than enough space for all your apps, photos and videos.

The Edge 40 Pro’s camera setup is equally impressive. Its 50MP triple-lens main system, along with a 60MP front cameraallows you to capture images with amazing clarity and detail. Advanced features such as optical image stabilization and instant focus with all pixels ensure sharp and vibrant photos, even in low light conditions.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

He Motorola Edge 50 Proa device that takes the high-end experience to the next level, is now offered at a preferential price of sonly $12,999 in the Motorola online store. In addition, it includes a free pair of wireless headphones, which adds extra value to the offer.

The design of the Edge 50 Pro It is as attractive as it is functional, with vegan leather or glass options on a sandblasted aluminum frame. 6.67 inch curved screen with technology pOLED Super HD (1220×2712) at 144Hz ensures sharp, detailed images with deep blacks.

In terms of power, the Edge 50 Pro It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor which offers a 15% improved performance compared to its predecessor. In addition, it has 12GB RAM, providing the support needed to use multiple applications at the same time and play demanding video games. Its 512GB of storage offers ample space for photos, videos and more.

The chamber of the Edge 50 Pro It is also remarkable, with a triple system of 50MP + 13MP + 10MP, backed by artificial intelligence, which offers superior quality images with improvements in dynamic range and contrast. Another highlight is the impressiveand the Edge 50 Pro’s 4500mAh battery, with 125W fast charging, which guarantees long battery life and efficient charging times to keep the device always active.

In terms of pure power, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro stands out as the most powerful thanks to its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, that exceeds the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 of the Edge 50 Pro. Plus, its higher refresh rate and higher resolution front camera give it an additional edge in overall performance and user experience.

However the Edge 50 Pro It offers advantages in storage and a higher-resolution display, which could appeal to certain users depending on their specific needs. The larger capacity battery and ultra-fast fast charging are also important factors that can tip the scales in its favor. The choice between these two models will largely depend on each user’s individual priorities, but in terms of value for money, both models have a lot to offer in July 2024.

