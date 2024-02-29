In this era of technological advances, vehicles with automatic transmission have attracted several Colombian drivers, who are increasingly choosing to buy this type of car that provides handling practicality.



Whether or not to choose a car with these features is often confusing for people. We tell you what factors you should keep in mind when purchasing a vehicle.

(You may be interested in: The cars you can buy in 2024 with 25 million pesos).

In order to make the best decision you must be clear What are the differences between a mechanical car or an automatic car, according to the needs and tastes of the driver.

Its most notable difference factor is in the clutch, pedal that must be pressed next to the gear lever to adjust the speed of the car. In automatic cars, this is usually not important, on the contrary, there is a automatic box which frees the driver from having control of the gear as the speed increases or decreases.

Its most notable difference factor is in the clutch, a pedal that must be pressed next to the gear lever to adjust the speed of the car. See also NFL star arrested and sent to prison: his health alarms American football

The differences between mechanical and automatic cars: which is better?

-This depends on taste, but many drivers who consider that the automatic car is much easier to drive compared to the mechanic.

Commonly, learning to drive with a manual transmission involves a difficulty that not everyone is willing to take on. Especially since this type of vehicle gives drivers direct control over speed selection, which can be crucial when making very steep ascents or descents.

-In the case of the citymany users They prefer to use the automatic car, this is because they can change speed more easily. However, mechanical carts are usually preferred if the person is going to move around. road municipal or national, because it is suitable for this type of route.

(Keep reading: Eight advantages of electric cars).

Learning to drive with a manual transmission involves a difficulty that not everyone is willing to take on.

According to the specialized portal, BMW Momentum Engineone of the main benefits of manual cars for these road corridors is that the vehicle “will behave as the driver wishes, so that control over the vehicle is assured”.

Likewise, it is added that, in automatic vehicles, driving becomes more comfortable and lighter. “The automatic transmission has evolved to be much more efficient and faster than a few years ago. This results in agile driving, with a speed in changing gears that can never be matched by a manual transmission,” they describe.

(We recommend: The element that is disappearing in cars and that the most nostalgic miss).

Costs are usually a disadvantage for automatic cars. Photo: Sergio Acero. TIME

-Maintenance cost varies in both cases. The mechanical car can be fixed more easily and is therefore much more economical; In the case of automatic ones, the system is a little more complex, which is why the cost is higher.

However, the aforementioned page emphasizes that another factor that affects prices is gasoline consumption. A manual car is usually cheaper in this regard because the ability to control the gear changes allows optimization of efficiency and fuel use.

*Made with information from the Motor Magazine

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza.

Latest News Editorial.

Read more news…