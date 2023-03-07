Parsley and coriander are two aromatic herbs that are very similar in appearance, but with qualities and characteristics that distinguish them from each other. If you have ever confused them, here are some clues to know how to identify them.

As both herbs belong to the apiaceae family, the main difficulty in differentiating between parsley and coriander lies in the similarity of their appearance. However, looking at the size of each one will give us great clues, since the differences are notorious. While coriander is long, and can measure up to 70 centimeters, parsley is smaller and usually ranges between 20-30 centimeters.

Its size derives from a certain way of harvesting: while the parsley is cut, it is common to find the cilantro with roots since it can be easily uprooted.

leaf shape



In addition to its size, there is a specific part of the plant that will guide us in identifying which of the two types it is: the leaves. Its shape hides one of the great keys and differences, since those of parsley have a pointed shape and those of coriander have a more rounded tip.

Color



Continuing with the view that we already have fine-tuned, the color will also indicate whether it is parsley or coriander. Although both are green, the hue tends to vary and, as a general rule, cilantro is lighter and parsley, a more intense green.

But not only the color of the plant has its shade. If we observe it in bloom, it can be seen that the coriander flower is white, while the parsley tends to be yellow-green.

The main difference lies in the unmistakable taste and smell of each one of them.

Aroma and flavor



Two senses such as smell and taste do not fail when it comes to distinguishing between coriander and parsley, each of them having an aroma and flavor as characteristic as it is unmistakable. Difficult to describe in words, it can be said that coriander has a more intense and concentrated aroma and flavor, with citrus notes, while parsley has a softer smell and taste.

Nutritional properties



Being plants of the same family, parsley and cilantro share certain compounds such that both are very rich in vitamins C and K and antioxidants, also having diuretic properties. Going into detail, parsley also contains folic acid, being an ideal food during pregnancy; while coriander boasts antibacterial, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, while also containing iron, magnesium, and fiber.

gastronomic use



Although both are aromatic plants and function as such, in our gastronomic culture parsley enjoys greater popularity, being used as a valid multipurpose to flavor and/or decorate dishes of all kinds: spoon (soups, purees), roast meat or fish, sauces, desserts…

For its part, cilantro evokes a South American cuisine, although it is breaking down more and more barriers, and it does not have such a popular use. Its flavor goes very well with raw fish and citrus fruits, which is why it is widely used in dishes such as ceviches, but also in soups, salads, stews… and even in cocktails!

If parsley and cilantro have something in common, it is that both plants are eaten raw, which implies a thorough prior washing.