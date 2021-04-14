Far from flattening out, the curve of the second wave of coronavirus seems to have no ceiling yet. This Monday, the City of Buenos Aires set another daily record of Covid infections in residents: 3,185. In that scenario, the question arises: How has the health system in the City not yet collapsed? Or did it actually do so, or is it close to doing so?

In recent days, spreadsheets with supposed levels of occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in Buenos Aires health centers have circulated through the networks. In some cases, close to 100%. With everything, those data have no source. Meanwhile, public and private health entities issue statements in which they alert about the situation of ICUs throughout the AMBA, with full knowledge of the facts.

The first problem that arises when you want to analyze the data is the criteria when displaying it. To know how close to the limit is the health system, you have to know the percentage of beds occupied by all ICU patientsregardless of why they are there. The City Government, on the other hand, publishes in its daily part only how many are used in patients with Covid, which this Tuesday were half of the beds available: 50.4% among seriously ill patients, 35.5 in moderate and 9.7 in mild.

The second problem appears when you want to solve the first one by looking for the UTI occupancy data in general: Clarion He consulted the national and Buenos Aires health portfolios about the percentages of use of beds in private health centers in the City, but at the end of this note he had not yet received the requested information.

Rows for swabs in Buenos Aires public hospitals. The occupation of intensive care beds, according to data from the Buenos Aires government, is 50%, but doctors and unions maintain that there are hospitals in which it is higher. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia.

Representatives of the public and private health sector of the City handle some figures. The Unión Argentina de Salud (UAS), the organization that brings together the majority of private medicine organizations, estimates the level of occupancy of ICU beds at 95% in Buenos Aires clinics and sanatoriums. One of the entities that make up the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) arrived at the same percentage.

In the Association of Municipal Doctors (AMM), meanwhile, they maintain that the figures they handle in the public sphere They are superior to the official ones. “The report that the Buenos Aires government sends us indicates 68% occupancy of ICU beds in hospitals at a general level, if those of Covid and non-Covid patients are added. But when walking the establishments we corroborate that the percentage is higher, in some cases more than 90%. The Penna, the Piñero and the Fernández are among the most complicated, ”says Jorge Gilardi, president of the entity and a gynecologist in the Piñero.

Martín is a clinical doctor at the Ramos Mejía Hospital, in Balvanera. She works in a “Covid Room”, where patients with moderate and severe cases that do not require intubation are admitted. Martín is not really called that, but he prefers to keep his identity confidential.

“Our ICU is 100% at least two or three weeks ago. The inpatient guard room is being used as an intensive care room, but it does not have trained doctors or infrastructure, ”says Martín, who is not Martín.

As in other hospitals, in Ramos Mejía “the beds of Coronary Unit, which are for heart attack and heart patients -explains the doctor-. All the on-call consultation boxes are usually crowded with Covid patients mixed with non-Covid ones. And people at times are on morphine due to lack of air, waiting for a bed in the living room ”.

A scenario that is also observed in other Buenos Aires hospitals. “Those with the red ring, who are those with Covid Intensive Therapy, are using the facilities of other areas or services: guard rooms, pediatric units, shock rooms, surgery or trauma beds. The ICUs are not enough, ”says Emilio“ Chino ”Borlenghi, member of the Health and Safety Committee of the City’s Assembly of Residents and Attendees.

Similar postcards are also seen in the private sphere. “Critical beds are being opened without having enough staff to do so, covering it with residents and doctors from other specialties, and even closing pediatric guards,” says Fernando Araneo, doctor at the Güemes Sanatorium and union prosecutor of the Association of Private Activity Physicians. (AMAP).

“For now The system did not finish collapsing because many people who are infected are young -explains Gilardi- and most of the people of that age group do not go to ICU. But many do and, in those cases, it means that the frame is much more aggressive. Hopefully the new measures will pay off. There are a few days to see if this is the case ”.

