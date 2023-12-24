Difference | When Heidi divorced, the 150-square-meter detached house changed to a rental apartment that is half as small – Fear of losing the home can prevent a divorce

Heidi and her husband built the detached house of their dreams, which was exchanged for a rented apartment that was half the size during the separation. Your own home can even be the only reason to stay in a relationship.
Heidi is coming sometimes in the village with their old neighbors. Then she has to walk past her former home, and seeing the house, even from a distance, reminds Heidi of life under that roof.
I always feel a lump in my chest.
The 150-square-meter detached house stands in a good location in the capital region. Heidi and her then-spouse built the house themselves in the early 2010s. They also planned the home's functions and room layout with the help of an architect they hired.
