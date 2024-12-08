If you want to annoy Frank Schmidt, all you have to do is call Heidenheim a small town. In this case, the coach of 1. FC Heidenheim immediately launches one of those counterattacks that his football team is also very good at. Heidenheim is not a small town, but a “medium-sized town,” says Schmidt, and is about to mention each and every one of the approximately 50,000 residents by name. But for anyone who still doesn’t believe him, the trainer had a kind of proof photo taken at the weekend. Anyone who looked into Heidenheim’s half of the game during FC Bayern’s Bundesliga game against 1. FC Heidenheim had to say: This really can’t be a small town. It was completely impossible to count all the people from Heidenheim who had gathered there, all doing the same activity (= running). With the naked eye, there could have been around 50,000, but it was very tight down there. So narrow that the ten people from Munich had to work very hard to find a gap or even a small alley.