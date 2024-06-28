Minister of the STF compares the attempted coup d’état in the neighboring country with the 8th of January

Minister Flávio Dino, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), compared this Friday (June 28, 2024) the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia with the extremist acts of January 8th. According to the minister, the difference is that the attack on Brazilian institutions had a constitutional guise.

“At this time, we are recently experiencing yet another attempted armed coup d’état in Latin America. In Bolivia, there was an attempted insurrection against constitutional rules. This shows that we have a pressing, essential, irreplaceable need for constitutional jurisdiction to fulfill its role of defense against anti-democratic attacks.”, said the Supreme Court minister.

According to Dino, “constitutional jurisdiction is fundamental to protect society from anti-democratic attacks, whether those marked by the open use of force [na Bolívia]whether those attempts are doctrinally called abusive constitutionalism, in the Brazilian case”.

In reference to the invasion and vandalism of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, the minister said it was “a kind of disguise, a coup disguised by a supposed constitutional speech”.

“Gilmarpalooza”

O 12th Lisbon Forumpromoted by Gilmar in Portugal, is a tradition and was named “Gilmarpalooza” – a combination of the names of the dean and the music festival Lollapalooza originated in Chicago (USA) and whose Brazilian version is held every year in São Paulo with a multitude of bands from many places.

Host of the Lisbon event, Gilmar invited all the STF ministers – who were divided:

The initial program included all the STF ministers. The official document with all the forum panels and their participants had been published by Poder360 on June 13th. After publication, the event organizers contacted this digital newspaper and said that it was still a preliminary list and subject to change – although there were no reservations in the archive regarding this possibility.

Below, the updated numbers for “Gilmarpalooza” – in parentheses, the number of authorities from each sphere of power that appeared in the initial program:

5 STF ministers (there were 10);

12 STJ ministers (still 12);

2 TCU ministers (there were 7);

1 TSE minister (there were 5);

5 of Lula’s ministers (there were 14);

4 state governors (there were 9);

5 senators (there were 8);

Arthur Lira + 5 deputies (there were 7).

Who pays

The STF has repeatedly declared that it does not pay the costs of private travel for ministers, who are free to accept invitations to lectures and seminars. It is not clear this time whether each authority present at the forum will pay their own expenses or whether the organizers will pay for tickets, accommodation and food.

The Court’s responsibility is to pay for the security of ministers, no matter where they are. Even if traveling for a private activity, all 11 magistrates have the right to be accompanied by a police officer.

Barroso had said on June 10 that there is a “lack in understanding” with the travels of ministers and that they live “castellated”. Called it “implication” criticism of Toffoli, who went to London to watch the Champions League final and took a security guard – at a cost of R$39,000.

In 2021, the Power360 showed that Supreme Court justices had 32 security guards in Brasília, 16 in São Paulo, 4 in Rio and 7 in Paraná. The annual cost was R$7.9 million per year. Currently, however, the amounts are not clear on the STF website and it is not known exactly where each justice was with his or her security guards.

In Brazil, ministers of the country’s highest court are not required to annually disclose reports on their private activities, unlike what is done in the United States (understand this text).

US Supreme Court justices have been pressured about their relationship with the private sector. North American newspaper editorials and civil society have been critical of how judges act in private activities. There is a growing feeling that the actions of judges may represent a conflict of interest.

Who organizes the forum

The theme of the 2024 forum is “Advances and setbacks of globalization and new frontiers: legal, political, economic, socio-environmental and digital transformations”.