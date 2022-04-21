How to tell the difference between bees and wasps: here’s everything you need to know

What is the difference between bees and wasps? Although they look the same, in reality bees and wasps are two profoundly different insects. Recognizing them is a lot important because the behavior to be kept in the presence of one or the other is not the same. Not everyone knows that bees are indeed a species protectedwhile wasps fall into the normal category of pests.

Difference between bees and wasps

Bees and wasps do differentiate due to their appearance, while the former are more hairy and have a color ranging from golden brown to black, the wasps have the classic hourglass shape with the narrowing between the thorax and the abdomen.

Wasps are pests, bees are protected pollinators and must be preserved at all costs for the good of our ecosystem. The female wasp is more aggressive and is equipped with a sting that she can also use multiple times in case of threat unlike the bees that she can. to sting only once.

Bees are insects that live in one swarm in tree cavities, in cavities or protected and underground places. If the swarm grows too large, the worker bees quickly build new cells to breed a new queen bee. When the new ruler is born, the older bees and the old one Queen leave the hive: this is a practice that takes place every year in spring.

On the way to the new hive, the swarm takes a one or two day break at the first safe place on the road, which can also be a tree limb. Meanwhile the bees workers they look for a sheltered place to build the new hive. Bees transform nectar into honey or beeswax, and honey is their only food reserve during the winter.

How to defend yourself from bees and wasps?

Wasps live in colonies inside crawl spaces, but some species live in lonely or in underground nests. The wasps live from two to four months and during the winter season only the queen survives, it will be she who will repopulate the new nest in spring.

The hive changes a lot according to the type of wasp:

vespula Germanica – nest composed of cells, aggressive wasp

Earth wasp – nest underground up to one meter

Muratora wasp – non-dangerous nest, inside there is only the larva

hornet – nest inside the bark of trees, very poisonous and flies even at night

Eliminating a crawl space is a very delicate operation to do in compliance with all safety regulations. The procedure consists in spraying with insecticide and its subsequent removal. It is advisable to do this in the evening or early in the morning because it is in these moments that the entire colony is inside the nest.

On the other hand, if you are dealing with bees, for law it is necessary to proceed with a delicate removal without killing the insects. The hive will then be secured in hives by specialized beekeepers.