With the participation of Deers Basketball, Gentlemen from Los Mochis, Frayles of Guasave and Pioneers of Los Mochis, on Monday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 20, the DIF Sinaloa Basketball CupCibacopa 2024.

On Monday the 19th, Venados receives Caballeros de Culiacán at 8:00 p.m. at the Lobodome, and at the same time, in Guasave, Frayles will welcome Pioneros de Los Mochis.

One day later, Venados and Frayles pay a visit to Caballeros and Pioneros respectively, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will cost 200 pesos and can be purchased at the DIF of each municipality.

Paúl Luque, President of Venados Basketball.

In Mazatlán, the DIF is located next to the General Hospital, where the Multiple Use Center (CUM) is located.

Eneyda Rocha, president of DIF Sinaloa, commented that the event will be for a noble cause, and with the proceeds from the tickets, wheelchairs will be purchased for the players of our state's basketball teams.

“We already did the event for a cause with the Mexican Pacific League baseball and now that Cibacopa executives approached us, we were very pleased with their initiative to support the DIF. I hope that we manage to sell the 11,200 tickets that are the entrances to the four venues,” said Eneyda.

Saúl Saldaña, President of the Knights of Culiacán.

For his part, the mayor of Mazatlán, Édgar González challenged the presidents of Culiacán, Guasave and Los Mochis to see who sells the most tickets.

“We have seen Dr. Eneyda involved in baseball and now in basketball. I thank the University of Durango for providing this beautiful field.

I am committed to helping the sale of tickets and I am sure we will be full. “I challenge the mayors of other municipalities to see who sells the most tickets,” argued Édgar González.

Managers

“In Mazatlán we have already done events with a cause such as baseball and now we are working on basketball. How the Knights hold on for the game on Monday the 19th here will spark here in Mazatlán,” commented Paúl Luque, President of Venados Basketball.

Armando Villarfreal, President of Pioneros de Los Mochis.

For his part, Saúl Saldaña, President of Caballeros de Culiacán, responded that he likes challenges and is prepared to face Venados and put on a good show.

Noel de Jesús Leyva, President of Frayles de Guasave, assured that they will have a historic return, since their last participation in Cibacopa was in 2018 and recalled that in 2008 they lost the final in Mazatlán against Lobos. Expect two great duels against Pioneros de Los Mochis.

Armando Villarreal, president of Pioneros de Los Mochis, argued that they work hard to be a very competitive team and he is sure that the four teams that will participate in the DIF Sinaloa Basketball Cup will contribute a lot. There will be quality and spectacle, he stressed.

Noel de Jesús Leyva, President of Frayles de Guasave.

Finally, Leonardo Félix, President of Cibacopa, said that Sinaloa is the only state that has four teams in the entire Mexican Republic and that every year the tournament is more successful.

For the 2024 edition of Cibacopa, 10 teams will participate: Venados Basketball, Caballeros de Culiacán, Frayles de Guasave, Pioneros de Los Mochis, Halcones de Ciudad Obregón, Ostioneros de Guaymas, Rayos de Hermosillo, Zonkeys de Tijuana, Astros de Jalisco and Ángeles de la Mexico City.