Mexico City.- A national meeting was held with holders of the DIF system, which was headed by the Holder of the National System for the Comprehensive Development of the Nuria Fernández Family, who addressed a few words to all those present.

In the event held in Mexico City, the Modifying Agreements and General Collaboration Agreements signed by the DIF National System were signed, through this Federal Attorney for the Protection of Children and Adolescents and various DIF State Systems. .

The purpose of which is to establish work plans as a cooperation mechanism, with the aim of carrying out coordinated actions in a simpler way, to guarantee the protection of the rights of Children and Adolescents in the following states: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas , Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatan and Zacatecas.