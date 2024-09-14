Ciudad Juarez.- A new space for migrants, specifically for accompanied children and adolescents, was inaugurated this Thursday in the Felipe Ángeles neighborhood by the municipal DIF.

The center has been operating since February of this year and has served 125 people to date, said the president of the local DIF, Rubí Enríquez.

The shelter was built where the Felipe Ángeles community center used to be and now has three dormitory modules with room for 300 people.

The site was adapted with a laundry, dining room, kitchen, storage rooms, medical consultation areas, administrative area, full bathrooms, workshops and a play area, with an investment of 38.5 million pesos, announced the General Director of Public Works, Daniel González García.

Enriquez said that the investment for the rehabilitation of the space comes from the national DIF.

“Children, adolescents and their families are guaranteed respectful treatment of their human rights,” he said.

In turn, the president of the national DIF, Nuria Fernández, said that there were 84 spaces for migrants in the country and currently there are 106 where 10 thousand people in mobility can be served.

The president of the municipal DIF explained that they worked in a coordinated manner to offer children and adolescents the best conditions for their development.

“We aim to offer those who arrive accompanied at this hospitable border on their way to the United States a dignified and safe space so that they can be assured of respectful treatment of their human rights during their stay, in addition to the guidance and support necessary for decision-making,” he said.

Nuria Fernández indicated that migration will now change because CBP One appointments will be given from Tapachula, and also, through the “Mexico Sends You” program, migrants will be able to look for employment in this country from their place of origin.

At the inauguration event, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said that a new shelter is also being built with federal government funds that will replace the Enrique “Kiki” Romero shelter, located in the Azteca neighborhood.

He explained that the “Kiki” Romero is a gym that was once set up to support people in a situation of mobility; however, a place designed as a shelter is required and it is also necessary to return that space to the youth, so it will also be remodeled to become a sports practice point.

